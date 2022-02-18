https://sputniknews.com/20220218/ex-minnesota-police-officer-kim-potter-sentenced-to-2-years-in-prison-for-killing-daunte-wright-1093150783.html

Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Killing Daunte Wright

Potter will be required to serve two-thirds (16 months) of her sentence in prison, according to Minnesota law. Potter was convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter in December after she fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. "This has been an extremely difficult decision," Hennepin County, Minnesota Judge Regina Chu said before announcing the sentence. "The evidence is undisputed that officer Potter never intended to use her firearm," Judge Chu said. "This is not a cop found guilty of murdering for using his knee to pin down a person for nine-and-a-half minutes as he gasped for air," Judge Chu added, referring to the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020. "I recognize there will be those who disagree with the sentence that I granted a significant downward departure does not in any way diminish Daunte Wright's life. His life mattered."The court room was extremely emotional on Friday. The Wright family had asked Judge Chu to sentence Potter to the maximum amount of time for her killing of Daunte Wright. In a sentencing memo filed on Tuesday, prosecutors requested Potter be sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.Potter apologized to the Wright family in court on Friday, saying, "To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and the rest of your family to your home."She said directly to the mother of Daunte Wright, "Katie, I understand a mother's love, and I am so sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you. Earlier, when you said that I didn't look at you during the trial, I don't believe I had a right to. I didn't even have a right to be in the same room with you. I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly.""I pray for Daunte and all of you many, many times a day. He is not more than one thought away from my heart and I have no right for that, for him to be in my heart," Potter continued."And I do pray that one day, you can find forgiveness, only because hatred is so destructive to all of us. And that I pray peace will always be with you and your family. Again, I am so sorry. And to the community of Brooklyn Center, I owe you all an apology to you. I loved working for you and I am sorry what's happened to our community since the death of Daunte. And the men and women who work for you still are good, honorable people and will work hard for you," Potter said.

