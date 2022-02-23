BTS Member Suga's Spotify Account Hacked, Bhojpuri Song Uploaded to His Profile

International
The BTS Army was in shock on Wednesday when they tuned in to Suga’s Spotify account to listen to the recently uploaded track "Suga Song", which turned out to be a Bhojpuri language song from India's Uttar Pradesh state. Soon they realised that Suga's Spotify had been hacked and that the hacker, who is suspected to be Indian, had left behind the song, which is a devotional track about the Hindu god Lord Shiva.Netizens immediately flagged it on Twitter, tagging Suga and BTS, making him trend on social media.BTS fans made a video of the now-deleted song on Suga's Spotify and posted it on Twitter, which has gone viral.Several fans also offered a hilarious twist on the incident by sparking a meme-fest and imagining Suga's reaction after listening to "Suga Song".
16:20 GMT 23.02.2022
K-Pop band BTS rapper Min Yoongi, aka Suga, has over a million followers on the music streaming platform Spotify, which showcases his original compositions and remixes, including “Girl Of My Dreams”, “Blueberry Eyes”, “My Universe - Suga Remix”, “Suga’s Interlude”, and “Song Request”.
The BTS Army was in shock on Wednesday when they tuned in to Suga’s Spotify account to listen to the recently uploaded track "Suga Song", which turned out to be a Bhojpuri language song from India's Uttar Pradesh state.
Soon they realised that Suga's Spotify had been hacked and that the hacker, who is suspected to be Indian, had left behind the song, which is a devotional track about the Hindu god Lord Shiva.
Netizens immediately flagged it on Twitter, tagging Suga and BTS, making him trend on social media.
BTS fans made a video of the now-deleted song on Suga's Spotify and posted it on Twitter, which has gone viral.
Several fans also offered a hilarious twist on the incident by sparking a meme-fest and imagining Suga's reaction after listening to "Suga Song".
