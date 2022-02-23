https://sputniknews.com/20220223/bts-member-sugas-spotify-account-hacked-bhojpuri-song-uploaded-to-his-profile-1093305603.html

BTS Member Suga's Spotify Account Hacked, Bhojpuri Song Uploaded to His Profile

BTS Member Suga's Spotify Account Hacked, Bhojpuri Song Uploaded to His Profile

K-Pop band BTS rapper Min Yoongi, aka Suga, has over a million followers on the music streaming platform Spotify, which showcases his original compositions and... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T16:20+0000

2022-02-23T16:20+0000

2022-02-23T16:20+0000

india

society

bts

bangtan boys (bts)

hack attack

hack

spotify

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093308417_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_459a9b1ec3d4a7a045355ef5ddeae053.jpg

The BTS Army was in shock on Wednesday when they tuned in to Suga’s Spotify account to listen to the recently uploaded track "Suga Song", which turned out to be a Bhojpuri language song from India's Uttar Pradesh state. Soon they realised that Suga's Spotify had been hacked and that the hacker, who is suspected to be Indian, had left behind the song, which is a devotional track about the Hindu god Lord Shiva.Netizens immediately flagged it on Twitter, tagging Suga and BTS, making him trend on social media.BTS fans made a video of the now-deleted song on Suga's Spotify and posted it on Twitter, which has gone viral.Several fans also offered a hilarious twist on the incident by sparking a meme-fest and imagining Suga's reaction after listening to "Suga Song".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, society, bts, bangtan boys (bts), hack attack, hack, spotify