https://sputniknews.com/20211123/s-korean-president-congratulates-bts-for-winning-artist-of-the-year-at-american-music-awards--1091049923.html

S Korean President Congratulates BTS for Winning 'Artist of the Year' at 'American Music Awards'

S Korean President Congratulates BTS for Winning 'Artist of the Year' at 'American Music Awards'

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in personally addressed the K-pop phenomena on his official Twitter account. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T17:11+0000

2021-11-23T17:11+0000

2021-11-27T14:00+0000

k-pop

south korea

music

moon jae-in

bts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091068014_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_88f84ebd56dc366a3bb1b6c44f8bf44c.jpg

Moon Jae-in sent his congratulations and appreciation to K-pop boy band BTS for winning the 2021 American Music Awards ( AMA ) grand prize and making history on November 23. The president shared that last month, the United States' global think tank the ‘Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS)’ held an unusual conference with the theme ‘South Korea’s Soft Power'. They praised South Korea's vibrant democracy and incredible economic growth in recent years. They also acknowledged the power of Korean culture that has been dominating the world recently and noted that the interest in it continues to grow thanks to BTS' artistry. The president also said that BTS winning the AMA Award once again confirms that fact. This is not the first time the current president of South Korea has acknowledged the power of BTS's music and invoked it during his time as president: BTS attended the 75th U.N. General Assembly as President Moon Jae-in's special envoys for South Korea's future growth and culture. He also previously congratulated the phenomenal K-pop band with their worldwide achievements such as their first English single "Dynamite", which debuted at #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' in 2020.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, music, moon jae-in, bts