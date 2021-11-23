Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: French Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/s-korean-president-congratulates-bts-for-winning-artist-of-the-year-at-american-music-awards--1091049923.html
S Korean President Congratulates BTS for Winning 'Artist of the Year' at 'American Music Awards'
S Korean President Congratulates BTS for Winning 'Artist of the Year' at 'American Music Awards'
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in personally addressed the K-pop phenomena on his official Twitter account. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T17:11+0000
2021-11-27T14:00+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
moon jae-in
bts
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091068014_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_88f84ebd56dc366a3bb1b6c44f8bf44c.jpg
Moon Jae-in sent his congratulations and appreciation to K-pop boy band BTS for winning the 2021 American Music Awards ( AMA ) grand prize and making history on November 23. The president shared that last month, the United States' global think tank the ‘Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS)’ held an unusual conference with the theme ‘South Korea’s Soft Power'. They praised South Korea's vibrant democracy and incredible economic growth in recent years. They also acknowledged the power of Korean culture that has been dominating the world recently and noted that the interest in it continues to grow thanks to BTS' artistry. The president also said that BTS winning the AMA Award once again confirms that fact. This is not the first time the current president of South Korea has acknowledged the power of BTS's music and invoked it during his time as president: BTS attended the 75th U.N. General Assembly as President Moon Jae-in's special envoys for South Korea's future growth and culture. He also previously congratulated the phenomenal K-pop band with their worldwide achievements such as their first English single "Dynamite", which debuted at #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' in 2020.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091068014_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_1d5b11151926473e37a32e5cf5f6eea1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, music, moon jae-in, bts

S Korean President Congratulates BTS for Winning 'Artist of the Year' at 'American Music Awards'

17:11 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 27.11.2021)
© Photo : 방탄소년단/ TwitterS Korean President Congratulates BTS For Winning 'Artist of the Year' at 'American Music Awards'
S Korean President Congratulates BTS For Winning 'Artist of the Year' at 'American Music Awards' - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© Photo : 방탄소년단/ Twitter
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in personally addressed the K-pop phenomena on his official Twitter account.
Moon Jae-in sent his congratulations and appreciation to K-pop boy band BTS for winning the 2021 American Music Awards ( AMA ) grand prize and making history on November 23.
The president shared that last month, the United States' global think tank the ‘Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS)’ held an unusual conference with the theme ‘South Korea’s Soft Power'. They praised South Korea's vibrant democracy and incredible economic growth in recent years. They also acknowledged the power of Korean culture that has been dominating the world recently and noted that the interest in it continues to grow thanks to BTS' artistry. The president also said that BTS winning the AMA Award once again confirms that fact.
This is not the first time the current president of South Korea has acknowledged the power of BTS's music and invoked it during his time as president: BTS attended the 75th U.N. General Assembly as President Moon Jae-in's special envoys for South Korea's future growth and culture. He also previously congratulated the phenomenal K-pop band with their worldwide achievements such as their first English single "Dynamite", which debuted at #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' in 2020.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:17 GMTSouth African Hotel Chain Boss Warns of 'Fearmongering' Over New COVID-19 Variant
14:57 GMTTwo Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch
14:36 GMTUS May ‘Pause’ Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Reduce ‘Risk of Confrontation With Moscow’
14:32 GMTFrench Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
14:17 GMT'Squid Game' Successor? New S Korean Netflix TV Series 'Hellbound' Hits New Record
14:12 GMTGrounded: Macron Tells UK to 'Get Serious' If It Wants to Discuss, Resolve Illegal Immigration Issue
13:49 GMTHealth Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
13:42 GMTMassive Asteroid Stronger Than a Nuclear Bomb Will Swoosh Past Earth in Late December, Report Says
13:28 GMTIndian Farmers Postpone Tractor March to Parliament But Protest to Continue Until Their Demands Met
13:11 GMTUK May Expand Red Travel List as Labour Wants Gov't 'to Bolster Defences' Due to New COVID Strain
12:23 GMTChina Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia
12:07 GMTNBA Superstar LeBron James Fined $15,000 for Obscene Gesture
12:03 GMTPoking the Bear, US Warns Russia All Options on Table
11:49 GMTSolomon Islands Opposition Plans No-Confidence Vote Against Prime Minister, Reports Say
11:38 GMTOmicron: Indian Politicians Urge PM Modi to Ban Flights From Affected Countries Amid COVID Scare
11:27 GMTLive Updates: Two Cases of Omicron Strain Detected in UK
10:47 GMTUS Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest
10:40 GMTBoJo to Unveil Crackdown on Crime to Return to 'Bread-and-Butter Politics' Amid 'Sleaze' Row: Report
10:34 GMTAlex Ovechkin Sets Yet Another Record, Inching Closer to Becoming NHL's All-Time Scorer
10:25 GMTSouth African Medical Association Says Omicron Variant Causes 'Mild Disease'