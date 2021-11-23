S Korean President Congratulates BTS for Winning 'Artist of the Year' at 'American Music Awards'

Moon Jae-in sent his congratulations and appreciation to K-pop boy band BTS for winning the 2021 American Music Awards ( AMA ) grand prize and making history on November 23. The president shared that last month, the United States' global think tank the ‘Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS)’ held an unusual conference with the theme ‘South Korea’s Soft Power'. They praised South Korea's vibrant democracy and incredible economic growth in recent years. They also acknowledged the power of Korean culture that has been dominating the world recently and noted that the interest in it continues to grow thanks to BTS' artistry. The president also said that BTS winning the AMA Award once again confirms that fact. This is not the first time the current president of South Korea has acknowledged the power of BTS's music and invoked it during his time as president: BTS attended the 75th U.N. General Assembly as President Moon Jae-in's special envoys for South Korea's future growth and culture. He also previously congratulated the phenomenal K-pop band with their worldwide achievements such as their first English single "Dynamite", which debuted at #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' in 2020.
BTS has achieved its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, writing a new chapter in K-pop history as the first Korean band to do so. After having topped the Billboard 200 main album chart four times, they have now reached No. 1 on both charts.