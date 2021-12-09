https://sputniknews.com/20211209/from-ariana-grande--bts-to-william-shatner--cristiano-ronaldo-celebs-set-guinness-world-records-1091371161.html

From Ariana Grande & BTS to William Shatner & Cristiano Ronaldo: Celebs Set Guinness World Records

From singers Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Jay Z, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Canadian actor William Shatner, have made it into the Guinness World Records.

From singers Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Jay Z, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Canadian actor William Shatner, several celebrities shattered record after record, making it into the Guinness World Records.As the year 2021 comes to an end, here is a look at some of the celebrities who outshined themselves and set a new Guinness World Record.Ariana GrandePop icon Ariana Grande broke her 20th Guinness World Records title for most songs to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 after the success of her hit single “Positions”.Once her single 'Positions' reached No. 1, the singer achieved a total of five songs that have obtained the coveted spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.The other songs include 'Thank U, Next', '7 rings', 'Stuck with U', and 'Rain on Me'. Cristiano RonaldoIn September 2021, Portuguese soccer champion Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for most goals scored in international soccer matches (male). Ronaldo bagged both goals for his team in a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland, bringing his total to 111 goals in 180 matches. Holding five Champions League winners medals and five Ballon d’Or awards, Ronaldo has reportedly scored more goals for his country than most players have for their club.Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was named the singer who has won the most Album of the Year awards at the Grammys (female) in March.After the release of her album 'Red' in November, she swiftly crushed her own record for the most simultaneous US Hot 100 entries by a female.Her song "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" from the same album also became the longest song to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a record previously held by Don McLean’s "American Pie".Beyoncé Beyoncé won the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' and Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl', breaking the record for the most Grammy awards won by a female artist. She now has 28, which is also the most Grammy awards won by a vocalist. BTS Backed by its ARMY fanbase, K-pop band BTS scooped up five more records in May upon the release of their single 'Butter'.The single also garnered the most views for the premiere of a music video on YouTube and the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours. Boasting an impressive 23 record titles, BTS made it into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame this year. Randy Orton American professional wrestler Randy Orton was awarded his first Guinness World Records title after winning 10 WWE Championship titles. Orton also made his 177th pay-per-view appearance at Survivor Series 2021, surpassing Kane’s record for the most WWE PPV appearances (male). Billie Eilish Billie Eilish's second studio album, 'Happier than Ever', became the most pre-added album on Apple Music, with 1.028 million pre-adds ahead of its 30 July release date. Eilish first held this record with 800,000+ Apple pre-adds for her 2019 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which was dethroned by The Weeknd’s After Hours in 2020. Moon Tae-ilKorean singer Tae-il of boyband 'NCT' broke the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram in just one hour 45 minutes after his first post, made on 16 July 2021. “I did not imagine that I would become a holder of a Guinness World Record. Thank you for all the love and support. I will try to communicate more through social media in the future,” he said.William Shatner The 90-year-old Canadian actor William Shatner, who shot to fame for portraying Captain Kirk in the original 'Star Trek' movie, became the oldest person to have made it to space. In October, the 11-minute journey in the New Shephard suborbital spacecraft took him past the Kármán Line, the internationally-recognised boundary of space, and back again. Wally Funk became the oldest person to have visited space earlier this year, at age 82, when she flew aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard launch vehicle. Louis Tomlinson Singer-songwriter and member of boyband One Direction, Louis Tomlinson broke the record for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo male artist. After kickstarting his solo career with debut album Walls, Louis sold 160,000 tickets worldwide for his 2020 Live from London charity concert. Louis performed 18 songs during the virtual event, raising over $1 million (£755,000). Dua Lipa Singer Dua Lipa set a new record this year by becoming the most monthly listeners artist on Spotify (female) with over 64,966,102 people tuning to her song.As of December 2021, this number has further increased to over 66 million (66,686,104). Jay-Z Rapper Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z was awarded the Guinness World Record title for having the most Grammy nominations ever. Jay-Z has won 23 Grammys over the years and now has 83 nominations.In November, the 51-year-old rapper received three Grammy nominations for his contributions to Kanye West’s album 'Donda' and the late DMX’s song 'Bath Salts'.

