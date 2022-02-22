International
Live Broadcast From Donetsk After Recognition of Donbass Republics' Independence by Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/bjp-lawmaker-warns-hindu-traitors-against-showing-up-in-public-1093259368.html
BJP Lawmaker Warns Hindu 'Traitors' Against Showing Up in Public
BJP Lawmaker Warns Hindu 'Traitors' Against Showing Up in Public
With seven-phase elections in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh now underway, candidates are often seen indulging in verbal spats, raising religious... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T12:04+0000
2022-02-22T12:04+0000
india
india
uttar pradesh
muslim
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093267446_0:130:3072:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_952730dc45b3f5398c8eb702be2c2cae.jpg
In a viral video, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, from India's Uttar Pradesh has warned voters who may have plans to not vote for him against showing up in public, threatening Muslims that "if anyone of them insulted Hindus and look at Hindu girls" he will "beat" them.The video clip of Singh, who represents the Domariyaganj constituency in the state's Siddharthnagar district, is being widely circulated by social media users. "Tell me, will any Muslim vote for me? So beware that if Hindus of this village support another side, they have Muslim blood in their veins. They are traitors…Even after so many atrocities, if a Hindu goes over to the other side, he should not be allowed to show his face in the public", Singh is heard saying in the video during a corner public campaign.The Domariyaganj constituency will head to the polls on 3 March. Meanwhile, the Domariyaganj Police Station has filed an official complaint against Singh under many charges, including promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, intent to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs, statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, and punishment for criminal intimidation.Singh is also in charge of the Hindu organisation, Hindu Yuva Vahini, in the area.Later, speaking with the media, Singh clarified that his words have been taken in a different context, "I was making a comparison with the past. I had no intention to threaten anybody".Domariyaganj has a substantial Muslim presence constituting around 39 percent of its population. However, even in the 2017 state assembly polls, Singh only won by a margin of 171 votes.Soon after his video went viral, many politicians and netizens sought the cancellation of Singh's nomination from the upcoming polls, they also questioned why the state's ruling BJP was silent on the matter.In the past, Singh has made several hate speech remarks against the Muslim community. On 11 February, he said: "Since I became a lawmaker, they [Muslims] have stopped wearing skull caps. If you vote for me again, they will start applying tilaks [vermillion on foreheads as is done by some devout Hindus]".Last week, another BJP lawmaker Thakur Raja Singh from Uttar Pradesh, threatened voters with dire consequences if they voted against his party. It prompted police in a different state, Telangana, to file a complaint against him, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) took cognizance of it.Seven-phase state assembly elections are currently underway in Uttar Pradesh from 10 February until 7 March. The results will be announced on 10 March.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093267446_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_57234dc85df13e3dcf59b7aece57b807.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, uttar pradesh, muslim, bharatiya janata party (bjp)

BJP Lawmaker Warns Hindu 'Traitors' Against Showing Up in Public

12:04 GMT 22.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINIndia's Congress party activist hits the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) symbol with a shoe during a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on October 4, 2021
India's Congress party activist hits the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) symbol with a shoe during a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on October 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
SubscribeGoogle news
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
With seven-phase elections in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh now underway, candidates are often seen indulging in verbal spats, raising religious and caste pitches to often go viral through video clips among voters.
In a viral video, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, from India's Uttar Pradesh has warned voters who may have plans to not vote for him against showing up in public, threatening Muslims that "if anyone of them insulted Hindus and look at Hindu girls" he will "beat" them.
"If the warning is not heeded, I will let everyone know who Raghvendra Singh is. I can tolerate personal insults and betrayals, but I will destroy those who try to insult the Hindu community", Singh said.
The video clip of Singh, who represents the Domariyaganj constituency in the state's Siddharthnagar district, is being widely circulated by social media users.
"Tell me, will any Muslim vote for me? So beware that if Hindus of this village support another side, they have Muslim blood in their veins. They are traitors…Even after so many atrocities, if a Hindu goes over to the other side, he should not be allowed to show his face in the public", Singh is heard saying in the video during a corner public campaign.
The Domariyaganj constituency will head to the polls on 3 March.
Meanwhile, the Domariyaganj Police Station has filed an official complaint against Singh under many charges, including promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, intent to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs, statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, and punishment for criminal intimidation.
Singh is also in charge of the Hindu organisation, Hindu Yuva Vahini, in the area.
Later, speaking with the media, Singh clarified that his words have been taken in a different context, "I was making a comparison with the past. I had no intention to threaten anybody".
Domariyaganj has a substantial Muslim presence constituting around 39 percent of its population. However, even in the 2017 state assembly polls, Singh only won by a margin of 171 votes.
Soon after his video went viral, many politicians and netizens sought the cancellation of Singh's nomination from the upcoming polls, they also questioned why the state's ruling BJP was silent on the matter.
© Photo : TwitterNetizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
© Photo : Twitter
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Netizens on Raghvendra Pratap Singh's comments.
In the past, Singh has made several hate speech remarks against the Muslim community.
On 11 February, he said: "Since I became a lawmaker, they [Muslims] have stopped wearing skull caps. If you vote for me again, they will start applying tilaks [vermillion on foreheads as is done by some devout Hindus]".
Last week, another BJP lawmaker Thakur Raja Singh from Uttar Pradesh, threatened voters with dire consequences if they voted against his party.
It prompted police in a different state, Telangana, to file a complaint against him, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) took cognizance of it.
Seven-phase state assembly elections are currently underway in Uttar Pradesh from 10 February until 7 March. The results will be announced on 10 March.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала