https://sputniknews.com/20220221/india-twitter-removes-bjps-post-featuring-caricatures-of-muslims-after-ahmedabad--blasts-verdict-1093218929.html
India: Twitter Removes BJP's Post Featuring Caricatures of Muslims After Ahmedabad Blasts Verdict
India: Twitter Removes BJP's Post Featuring Caricatures of Muslims After Ahmedabad Blasts Verdict
On 18 February, a special court in Gujarat state pronounced death sentenced to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts case and life imprisonment to 11... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T11:59+0000
2022-02-21T11:59+0000
2022-02-21T12:00+0000
india
india
gujarat
abiy ahmed
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
twitter
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093231988_0:0:2801:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_8faad6e939855421d3445b286beb7069.jpg
The Twitter removed an “offensive” social media post late Sunday evening, shared by the Gujarat state branch of Indian PM Modi's BJP. It showed a caricature of a group of men with skull caps and beards being hanged on the court verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case.Generally, in India, skull caps are worn by Muslim men. With the country’s flag tricolour and emblem on it reading the national motto “Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs) written in the Gujarati language, the social media post depicted the scene of the blasts and its punishment.Twenty-two bombs went off in Ahmedabad on 26 July 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons and leaving around 200 injured.Twitter was first to take action against the post. However, the news portal Boom Live reported that post was still there on the Facebook, and it told them “that the caricature did not violate its community standards”. As of Monday morning, several posts featuring the cartoon can be seen on Facebook and Instagram, Indian media outlets reported.
india
gujarat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093231988_145:0:2634:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_41c63be14671d02ad9031f1ab25b1e2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
india, india, gujarat, abiy ahmed, bharatiya janata party (bjp), twitter, facebook
India: Twitter Removes BJP's Post Featuring Caricatures of Muslims After Ahmedabad Blasts Verdict
11:59 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 21.02.2022) Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
On 18 February, a special court in Gujarat state pronounced death sentenced to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts case and life imprisonment to 11 others.
The Twitter removed an “offensive” social media post late Sunday evening, shared by the Gujarat state branch of Indian PM Modi's BJP. It showed a caricature of a group of men with skull caps and beards being hanged on the court verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case.
Generally, in India, skull caps are worn by Muslim men.
With the country’s flag tricolour and emblem on it reading the national motto “Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs) written in the Gujarati language, the social media post depicted the scene of the blasts and its punishment.
Twenty-two bombs went off in Ahmedabad on 26 July 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons
and leaving around 200 injured.
Twitter was first to take action against the post. However, the news portal Boom Live
reported that post was still there on the Facebook, and it told them “that the caricature did not violate its community standards”.
As of Monday morning, several posts
featuring the cartoon can be seen on Facebook and Instagram, Indian media outlets reported.