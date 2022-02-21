International
BREAKING: Russian Soldiers, Border Troops Prevented Illegal Crossing of Border by Sabotage Group From Ukraine
India: Twitter Removes BJP's Post Featuring Caricatures of Muslims After Ahmedabad Blasts Verdict
India: Twitter Removes BJP's Post Featuring Caricatures of Muslims After Ahmedabad Blasts Verdict
On 18 February, a special court in Gujarat state pronounced death sentenced to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts case and life imprisonment to 11...
The Twitter removed an “offensive” social media post late Sunday evening, shared by the Gujarat state branch of Indian PM Modi's BJP. It showed a caricature of a group of men with skull caps and beards being hanged on the court verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case.Generally, in India, skull caps are worn by Muslim men. With the country’s flag tricolour and emblem on it reading the national motto “Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs) written in the Gujarati language, the social media post depicted the scene of the blasts and its punishment.Twenty-two bombs went off in Ahmedabad on 26 July 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons and leaving around 200 injured.Twitter was first to take action against the post. However, the news portal Boom Live reported that post was still there on the Facebook, and it told them “that the caricature did not violate its community standards”. As of Monday morning, several posts featuring the cartoon can be seen on Facebook and Instagram, Indian media outlets reported.
On 18 February, a special court in Gujarat state pronounced death sentenced to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts case and life imprisonment to 11 others.
The Twitter removed an “offensive” social media post late Sunday evening, shared by the Gujarat state branch of Indian PM Modi's BJP. It showed a caricature of a group of men with skull caps and beards being hanged on the court verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case.
Generally, in India, skull caps are worn by Muslim men.
With the country’s flag tricolour and emblem on it reading the national motto “Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs) written in the Gujarati language, the social media post depicted the scene of the blasts and its punishment.
© Photo : Twitter/@BJP4GUJARATA screenshot of BJP Gujarat Post On 2008 Ahmedabad Blast, Now Deleted
A screenshot of BJP Gujarat Post On 2008 Ahmedabad Blast, Now Deleted - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2022
A screenshot of BJP Gujarat Post On 2008 Ahmedabad Blast, Now Deleted
© Photo : Twitter/@BJP4GUJARAT
Twenty-two bombs went off in Ahmedabad on 26 July 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons and leaving around 200 injured.
Twitter was first to take action against the post. However, the news portal Boom Live reported that post was still there on the Facebook, and it told them “that the caricature did not violate its community standards”.
© Photo : https://www.boomlive.in/news/bjp-gujarat-2008-ahmedabad-blast-verdict-cartoon-muslims-16834Facebook On BJP's Gujarat Post
Facebook On BJP's Gujarat Post - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2022
Facebook On BJP's Gujarat Post
© Photo : https://www.boomlive.in/news/bjp-gujarat-2008-ahmedabad-blast-verdict-cartoon-muslims-16834
As of Monday morning, several posts featuring the cartoon can be seen on Facebook and Instagram, Indian media outlets reported.
