India: BJP's Assam Youth Wing Files Over 1,000 Complaints Against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

The youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party - Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) - in the state of Assam filed over 1,000 complaints against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday against his tweet which allegedly omitted the northeastern part of India's geographical expanse when it mentioned the country's unity.BJYM Assam media convenor Biswajit Khound told Sputnik: "Gandhi, by not mentioning any of the northeastern states in his tweet, is seceding them from the rest of the country and spreading disharmony".Congress parliamentarian and former party chief Gandhi on 10 February launched a scathing attack on the BJP on the day Uttar Pradesh voted in the first of seven phases, tweeting: "From Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to West Bengal, India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’'t insult the spirit of India"."Jammu and Kashmir is the northernmost part of the country, Kerala is the southern end state, Gujarat is the western end and West Bengal is in the east", Khound said, claiming that with such a tweet, Gandhi actually eliminated the northeastern region (Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Manipur) from India.He said such a message "carried a threat to India's geographical integrity and security".However, Khound did not reveal where exactly all these complaints have been filed against Rahul Gandhi.The complaint also comes as the Congress Party's youth wing has filed a police complaint against Assam State Chief and BJP politician Himanta Biswa Sarma across different parts of Assam over a controversial remark about Rahul Gandhi's father and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.Sarma had attacked the Congress parliamentarian for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan's Balakot area following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and questioning the efficacy of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines.Sarma asked whether the "BJP had ever demanded proof of Gandhi being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi".

