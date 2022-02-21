https://sputniknews.com/20220221/tension-grips-indias-karnataka-after-member-of-hindu-group-is-fatally-stabbed-amid-hijab-row-1093219175.html

Tension Grips India's Karnataka After Member of Hindu Group is Fatally Stabbed Amid Hijab Row

Since January 2022, a row has been raging through the Indian state of Karnataka as some pre-university colleges banned girls from wearing the hijab in class... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

The murder of the member of a Hindu group in Karnataka state's Shivamogga city has escalated tensions in the ongoing hijab row which provoked unrest in different parts of the country as several reports claim that the victim was killed for allegedly posting anti-Hijab posts on Facebook. The police, however, have denied the reports, saying that the reason for the murder has yet to be ascertained.The victim has been identified as Harsha, a 26-year-old member of the Hindu group, Bajrang Dal. According to media reports, he was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday at around 9pm local time.After the incident, several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehalli area of the city. Security has been tightened and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed on the city. Schools and colleges have also declared Monday a holiday.Karnataka State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the activist’s family on Monday morning.After meeting the family, he said the incident was unfortunate and that the police were investigating the case.He, however, said the law and order situation in Shivamogga was under control.Meanwhile, Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said, “I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism'.”The incident has also evoked reactions from social media users where they have demanded justice for the deceased Harsha.Row Over HijabAn intense row erupted in Karnataka after authorities at a pre-university college barred Muslim girls wearing a hijab from entering the classrooms in January. A petition was filed by several students with the High Court seeking permission to wear hijabs in their college.Muslims in Karnataka staged a protest against the decision of barring the entry to girls wearing hijab in schools. Following the demonstrations by Muslims, clashes with saffron-clad Hindu students were reported in several places, forcing the state authority in Karnataka to shut down educational institutions for a few days.The situation has drawn condemnation from Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, French footballer Paul Pogba, members of Parliament of Kuwait, the US, and the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), who have called it "horrifying."

