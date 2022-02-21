International
LIVE: Russian President Putin Holds Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council
Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
The Pentagon has claimed that Russia could attack Ukraine today, adding that there is still time for diplomacy. Speculation about Russia allegedly plotting to invade Ukraine has been ongoing in the West for months, with the US and NATO citing an increased number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that it was moving its troops within its own territory and that it should not be a matter of concern for anybody. Russia also stressed that NATO's growing military activity in Eastern Europe and active financial and technical support to Ukraine posed a serious risk to Russia’s national security.Meanwhile, tensions have flared up dramatically in Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk last week, with local militia reporting numerous violations of the ceasefire by Kiev's forces which have damaged vital infrastructure and killed civilians. There is now a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia and a general mobilisation of men aged 18-55.
Pentagon Claims Russia Could Attack Ukraine Today, Says Still Time For Diplomacy

13:52 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 21.02.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
The Western media and high-ranking officials have been speculating on the possible date of Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine for the past few weeks, with 16 February and 20 February mentioned as dates.
The Pentagon has claimed that Russia could attack Ukraine today, adding that there is still time for diplomacy.
"We've been saying for quite a long time that Russian invasion may take place any time, for example, today. We hope this won't happen and that is why we continue using all possible diplomatic channels," Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby told CNN.
Speculation about Russia allegedly plotting to invade Ukraine has been ongoing in the West for months, with the US and NATO citing an increased number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that it was moving its troops within its own territory and that it should not be a matter of concern for anybody. Russia also stressed that NATO's growing military activity in Eastern Europe and active financial and technical support to Ukraine posed a serious risk to Russia’s national security.
Meanwhile, tensions have flared up dramatically in Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk last week, with local militia reporting numerous violations of the ceasefire by Kiev's forces which have damaged vital infrastructure and killed civilians. There is now a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia and a general mobilisation of men aged 18-55.
