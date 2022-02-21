https://sputniknews.com/20220221/head-of-dpr-asks-russian-president-putin-to-recognise-donetsk-peoples-republic-1093236843.html
Leaders of DPR & LPR Ask Russian President to Recognise People's Republics as Independent States
Last week, the lower house of Russian parliament sent an appeal to Vladimir Putin asking him to recognise the Donbass breakaways as independent countries... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T13:37+0000
2022-02-21T13:37+0000
2022-02-21T14:20+0000
Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, have appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to recognise their status as independent nations.In addition to recognition, Pushilin called on Putin to "consider the possibility of concluding an agreement on friendship and cooperation between the DPR and the Russian Federation, providing for cooperation in the field of defence."Pushilin emphasized that Russia, as an intermediary in the Donbass conflict, has always defended the interests of the region's residents, and thanked Putin for his "sympathetic attitude toward the fate" of the territories' inhabitants, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance to the region since 2014.The DPR leader thanked Russia for its role in the Minsk Peace Agreements process, but suggested that unfortunately, these agreements have not prevented Kiev from violating the ceasefire with military assistance from the US.Pasechnik made a similar appeal to Putin on Monday. "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, in order to prevent the deaths of the civilian population of the republic, 300,000 of whom are Russian citizens, I ask you to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk People's Republic," he said."I also ask you to consider the possibility of concluding an agreement on friendship and cooperation between the LPR and the Russian Federation, including cooperation in the field of defence," Pasechnik said.
13:37 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 14:20 GMT 21.02.2022)
Last week, the lower house of Russian parliament sent an appeal to Vladimir Putin asking him to recognise the Donbass breakaways as independent countries. However, in his talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last Tuesday, the Russian president said he felt the potential of the Minsk Agreements has not yet been exhausted.
Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, have appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to recognise their status as independent nations.
"In the interests of determining our international legal standing and, as a result, the possibility for full-fledged resistance to the military aggression of Ukrainian authorities, to prevent casualties among civilians, the destruction of infrastructure and housing stock, on behalf of the entire population of the Donetsk People's Republic, we ask you to recognise the DPR as an independent, democratic, legal and social state," Pushilin said in an address Monday.
In addition to recognition, Pushilin called on Putin to "consider the possibility of concluding an agreement on friendship and cooperation between the DPR and the Russian Federation, providing for cooperation in the field of defence."
Pushilin emphasized that Russia, as an intermediary in the Donbass conflict, has always defended the interests of the region's residents, and thanked Putin for his "sympathetic attitude toward the fate" of the territories' inhabitants, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance to the region since 2014.
The DPR leader thanked Russia for its role in the Minsk Peace Agreements process, but suggested that unfortunately, these agreements have not prevented Kiev from violating the ceasefire with military assistance from the US.
Pasechnik made a similar appeal to Putin on Monday. "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, in order to prevent the deaths of the civilian population of the republic, 300,000 of whom are Russian citizens, I ask you to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk People's Republic," he said.
"I also ask you to consider the possibility of concluding an agreement on friendship and cooperation between the LPR and the Russian Federation, including cooperation in the field of defence," Pasechnik said.