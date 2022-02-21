LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Forces Continue Shelling Donbass on Monday, LPR & DPR Say

Kiev Forces Use Banned Artillery Against Settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR Says

Kiev forces have shelled the settlement of Petrivske located in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) in Ukraine’s southeast (Donbas), using artillery prohibited by the Minsk peace deal, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) says.



Around 26 120-mm caliber mines were launched at Petrivkse on Monday morning, according to DPR. The settlement of Staromykhailivka was also shelled: a total of 14 120-mm caliber mines were launched at the village at around 07:00 am local time (05:00 GMT). Both of these locations were also shelled over the weekend.