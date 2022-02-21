International
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Forces Continue Shelling Donbass on Monday, LPR & DPR Say
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Forces Continue Shelling Donbass on Monday, LPR & DPR Say
21.02.2022
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Forces Continue Shelling Donbass on Monday, LPR & DPR Say

04:51 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 21.02.2022)
The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia on 18 February amid an escalation on the contact line between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR, as Kiev forces intensified shelling of the Donbass region.
Kiev forces continued shelling the territories of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Lugansk and Donetsk (LPR and DPR) on Monday, according to statements made by the breakaway republics' missions to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC).
At 04:35 local time on Monday (02:35 GMT) Kiev forces shelled Prymiske, a dacha community in the LPR. As a result, at least one house was damaged or fully destroyed, according to preliminary data from the LPR.
According to the DPR, Kiev forces fired 12 122-mm calibre mortars at Zaichenko, located in the DPR, at around 02:55 (00:55 GMT) on Monday.
On Sunday, Élysée announced that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to set up a summit to lay out issues related to strategic stability and security in Europe amid deteriorating tensions in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Kiev Forces Use Banned Artillery Against Settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR Says
Kiev forces have shelled the settlement of Petrivske located in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) in Ukraine’s southeast (Donbas), using artillery prohibited by the Minsk peace deal, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) says.

Around 26 120-mm caliber mines were launched at Petrivkse on Monday morning, according to DPR. The settlement of Staromykhailivka was also shelled: a total of 14 120-mm caliber mines were launched at the village at around 07:00 am local time (05:00 GMT). Both of these locations were also shelled over the weekend.
