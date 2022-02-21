International
LIVE: Russian President Putin Holds Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council
https://sputniknews.com/20220221/putin-russia-has-done-everything-to-peacefully-resolve-tensions-in-donbass--1093237980.html
Putin: Russia Has Done Everything to Peacefully Resolve Tensions in Donbass
Putin: Russia Has Done Everything to Peacefully Resolve Tensions in Donbass
As situation in Ukraine's southeast continues to deteriorate, Russia's President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was doing everything it could to help peacefully resolve the differences between Ukraine's government and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.
As situation in Ukraine's southeast continues to deteriorate, Russia's President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was doing everything it could to help peacefully resolve the differences between Ukraine's government and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.Speaking at Russian National Security Council session in Kremlin, Putin remarked that confrontation between the authorities in Kiev and the people living in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics started practically since these republics were formed.
Putin: Russia Has Done Everything to Peacefully Resolve Tensions in Donbass

14:00 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 14:15 GMT 21.02.2022)
As situation in Ukraine's southeast continues to deteriorate, Russia's President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was doing everything it could to help peacefully resolve the differences between Ukraine's government and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.
Speaking at Russian National Security Council session in Kremlin, Putin remarked that confrontation between the authorities in Kiev and the people living in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics started practically since these republics were formed.
