Putin: Russia Has Done Everything to Peacefully Resolve Tensions in Donbass

As situation in Ukraine's southeast continues to deteriorate, Russia's President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was doing everything it could to help... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T14:00+0000

2022-02-21T14:00+0000

2022-02-21T14:15+0000

As situation in Ukraine's southeast continues to deteriorate, Russia's President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was doing everything it could to help peacefully resolve the differences between Ukraine's government and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.Speaking at Russian National Security Council session in Kremlin, Putin remarked that confrontation between the authorities in Kiev and the people living in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics started practically since these republics were formed.

