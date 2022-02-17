https://sputniknews.com/20220217/racially-disparate-treatment-video-of-new-jersey-police-tackling-black-teenager-provokes-uproar-1093114368.html

'Racially Disparate Treatment': Video of New Jersey Police Tackling Black Teenager Provokes Uproar

A viral video of New Jersey police officers tackling a Black teenager during a fight last Saturday with a young white man at a local mall has caused an uproar, also prompting police to open an internal investigation.The 57-second footage appears to show the teens involved in what looks like a heated argument at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, followed by the two starting to throw punches at each other. Two Bridgewater Township police officers are then seen arriving at the scene and breaking up the fracas.Disclaimer: this video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some viewers.The clip showed, though, that only the Black teenager, who has been identified as an eighth grader named Kye, was handcuffed after violently being thrown to the ground, while the white young man sat and watched from a nearby couch.Also in the video, a policewoman is seen putting her knee on the back of the young Black man as he lies flat on his stomach as the male police officer handcuffs the teenager.He subsequently told ABC News that "they [the officers] basically tackled me to the ground and then the one, the male officer put his knee in my back and then he started putting me in cuffs”.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, for his part, responded by tweeting that "although an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I'm deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video".He underscored that they "have committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve".The Bridgewater Police Department, for its part, admitted on their Facebook page that the video had made members of their community "upset" and promised an internal investigation.Steffie Bartley, Northeast Regional Director of the anti-racist National Action Network, has since denounced what he described as the "implicit bias" seen in the Bridgewater video.He was echoed by the Black teenager's mother, who said in an interview with CNN that she wonders why the police officers concentrated on tackling her son.Racial "bias" in US law enforcement agencies remains a thorny issue, especially after African American George Floyd died in May 2020, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the 46-year-old's neck for nine minutes during his arrest.Floyd's death sparked mass protests - and riots - against police violence and racial injustice across the United States and in some parts of the world.

