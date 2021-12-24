https://sputniknews.com/20211224/george-floyds-name-removed-from-list-of-those-recommended-for-pardon-1091776146.html

George Floyd's Name Removed From List of Those Recommended for Pardon

The name of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody in May 2020, was removed from a list of those recommended for pardon by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The name of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody in May 2020, was removed from a list of those recommended for pardon by Texas Governor, Greg Abbott. On Thursday, Abbot granted eight full pardons but Floyd was not on the list after the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole withdrew his name - as well as 24 other names - citing "procedural errors and lack of compliance with board rules".According to an annual tradition, Texas gives out pardons ahead of the holiday season, with the governor granting clemency to people previously charged with minor offences. Earlier, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole unanimously recommended a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug conviction for George Floyd.Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May 2020 after a store clerk suspected Floyd could have used a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd's death sparked mass protests across the US and abroad, with people demanding a crackdown on police brutality and racial hatred. Chauvin was convicted on three charges, including one count of second-degree unintentional murder, and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

