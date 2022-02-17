International
https://sputniknews.com/20220217/pentagon-chief-us-to-relocate-some-troops-to-bulgaria-for-drills-better-interoperability-1093113818.html
Pentagon Chief: US to Relocate Some Troops to Bulgaria for Drills, Better Interoperability
Pentagon Chief: US to Relocate Some Troops to Bulgaria for Drills, Better Interoperability
NATO countries have been moving their troops towards the eastern boundaries of the bloc under the pretext of responding to alleged Russian plans to invade... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T12:57+0000
2022-02-17T13:02+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, europe

Pentagon Chief: US to Relocate Some Troops to Bulgaria for Drills, Better Interoperability

12:57 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 13:02 GMT 17.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
NATO countries have been moving their troops towards the eastern boundaries of the bloc under the pretext of responding to alleged Russian plans to invade Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly rejected these unsubstantiated claims and demanded that the alliance move its forces back to its 1997 lines.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала