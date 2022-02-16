https://sputniknews.com/20220216/this-messi-is-worrying-french-newspaper-pans-argentines-dismal-show-against-real-madrid-1093079544.html

'This Messi is Worrying': French Newspaper Pans Argentine's 'Dismal' Show Against Real Madrid

'This Messi is Worrying': French Newspaper Pans Argentine's 'Dismal' Show Against Real Madrid

For more than a decade-and-a-half, Lionel Messi was a goal scoring giant at Barcelona. Such was the level of his consistency that he remained the club's top... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T11:20+0000

2022-02-16T11:20+0000

2022-02-16T11:20+0000

sport

sport

sport

lionel messi

lionel messi

psg

paris saint-germain (psg)

real madrid

football

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092371546_0:139:1966:1245_1920x0_80_0_0_e6beb269ca8a641a47f3f50f1bb08fb9.jpg

French newspaper L'Equipe has launched a scathing attack on Lionel Messi, slamming the PSG forward for his dismal performance against Real Madrid in Tuesday night's Champions League blockbuster at the Parc des Princes.Even though the French club avoided a major embarrassment in front of their home fans, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's stunning strike in the 94th minute as they went on to register a 1-0 triumph over the Spaniards, the highly revered publication was heavily critical of Messi's display.Ripping into his act against the 13-time Champions League winners, the media declared that it was "sad" to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggling on the pitch.It further claimed that Messi's lack of form was a worrying sign for Mauricio Pochettino, as the 34-year-old was vital for the French giants march towards a maiden title in Europe's premier club tournament. The outlet's strong words came after Messi failed to execute a straightforward penalty in the second half of the game, with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois diving to make an exceptional save and deny the ex-Barca skipper his sixth goal in the competition this season. La Pulga, however, will have a second opportunity to make amends for his performance as PSG will head to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their last 16 clash against Real next month. The fixture is scheduled to take place in Madrid on 9 March.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid, football, football, footballer, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club, match, football match, game, game, criticism, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, tournament, competition