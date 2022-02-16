https://sputniknews.com/20220216/this-messi-is-worrying-french-newspaper-pans-argentines-dismal-show-against-real-madrid-1093079544.html
'This Messi is Worrying': French Newspaper Pans Argentine's 'Dismal' Show Against Real Madrid
'This Messi is Worrying': French Newspaper Pans Argentine's 'Dismal' Show Against Real Madrid
For more than a decade-and-a-half, Lionel Messi was a goal scoring giant at Barcelona. Such was the level of his consistency that he remained the club's top... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T11:20+0000
2022-02-16T11:20+0000
2022-02-16T11:20+0000
sport
sport
sport
lionel messi
lionel messi
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
real madrid
football
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092371546_0:139:1966:1245_1920x0_80_0_0_e6beb269ca8a641a47f3f50f1bb08fb9.jpg
French newspaper L'Equipe has launched a scathing attack on Lionel Messi, slamming the PSG forward for his dismal performance against Real Madrid in Tuesday night's Champions League blockbuster at the Parc des Princes.Even though the French club avoided a major embarrassment in front of their home fans, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's stunning strike in the 94th minute as they went on to register a 1-0 triumph over the Spaniards, the highly revered publication was heavily critical of Messi's display.Ripping into his act against the 13-time Champions League winners, the media declared that it was "sad" to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggling on the pitch.It further claimed that Messi's lack of form was a worrying sign for Mauricio Pochettino, as the 34-year-old was vital for the French giants march towards a maiden title in Europe's premier club tournament. The outlet's strong words came after Messi failed to execute a straightforward penalty in the second half of the game, with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois diving to make an exceptional save and deny the ex-Barca skipper his sixth goal in the competition this season. La Pulga, however, will have a second opportunity to make amends for his performance as PSG will head to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their last 16 clash against Real next month. The fixture is scheduled to take place in Madrid on 9 March.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092371546_0:0:1966:1476_1920x0_80_0_0_08b97a4ccd9b1eafbcc76dd55b078732.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid, football, football, footballer, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club, match, football match, game, game, criticism, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, tournament, competition
'This Messi is Worrying': French Newspaper Pans Argentine's 'Dismal' Show Against Real Madrid
Subscribe
For more than a decade-and-a-half, Lionel Messi was a goal scoring giant at Barcelona. Such was the level of his consistency that he remained the club's top scorer for 15 consecutive years. However, the Argentine has yet to weave the same magic at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and his prolonged slump there has drawn severe flak from several quarters.
French newspaper L'Equipe has launched a scathing attack on Lionel Messi
, slamming the PSG forward for his dismal performance against Real Madrid in Tuesday night's Champions League blockbuster at the Parc des Princes.
Even though the French club avoided a major embarrassment in front of their home fans, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe
's stunning strike in the 94th minute as they went on to register a 1-0 triumph over the Spaniards, the highly revered publication was heavily critical of Messi's display.
Ripping into his act against the 13-time Champions League winners, the media declared that it was "sad" to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggling on the pitch.
It further claimed that Messi's lack of form was a worrying sign for Mauricio Pochettino
, as the 34-year-old was vital for the French giants march towards a maiden title in Europe's premier club tournament.
"There's something sad about seeing him like that. In the first period, in this position almost as a midfielder, the Argentinian was available but he missed so narrowly (with the exception of his pass for Mbappe.)", the French daily wrote.
"In the one-on-one, he suffered the athletic impact. His second period is better: he provides some effective relays. But he weighs down his record with his failed or blocked attempts (53rd, 75th) and this penalty saved. This Messi is worrying", the paper added.
The outlet's strong words came after Messi failed to execute a straightforward penalty in the second half of the game, with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois diving to make an exceptional save and deny the ex-Barca skipper his sixth goal in the competition this season.
La Pulga, however, will have a second opportunity to make amends for his performance as PSG will head to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their last 16 clash against Real next month.
The fixture is scheduled to take place in Madrid on 9 March.