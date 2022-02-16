Epic Contrast in Fortunes: Ronaldo Ends Goal Drought With a Screamer, Messi Misses Easy Penalty
Widely regarded as two of the greatest players of all-time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have not been enjoying the best of time on the field. While the Argentine has struggled to settle down in a new city and team after joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, CR7 witnessed his longest barren run since 2008-09 with Man United.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had a contrasting Tuesday night of epic proportions. While one delivered a screamer to pave the way for his team's domination over their opponents, the other cut a frustrated figure after missing out on a bread and butter penalty.
It looked as if Messi failed to elevate the level of his game amid the mounting pressure against a team like Real Madrid.
With his shots lacking spark, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's penalty was comfortably saved by the Spanish outfit's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the first leg of PSG's Round of 16 Champions League clash against the La Liga side at the Parc des Princes.
Disappointed with his tame display, fans took aim at Messi, declaring that he was no longer the player that he once was, before claiming that he was "finished".
Meanwhile, another section of football lovers on social media said he was a pale "shadow of his former self".
Despite Messi's shortcomings, PSG succeeded in beating Real in the match as Kylian Mbappe produced a moment of magic in stoppage-time, as he sealed the French team's win with an absolute scorcher in the 94th minute.
On the other hand, the Portuguese superstar returned to his very best, producing a goal which was later dubbed as "amazing" by the club's interim boss Ralf Rangnick.
The former Real Madrid ace's stunning strike eventually led the Red Devils to a supremely impressive 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford.
Remarkably, the Portugal captain's goal against the Seagulls came just a minute after Messi missed his penalty against Madrid.
Messi misses his penalty, one minute later, Ronaldo scores a goal. #PSGRMA #ManUtd #Messi #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/3ccpAGu4An— Amir Mero (@AmirMadridista0) February 15, 2022
With his goal, the most followed footballer in the world not only secured a much needed victory for United in the Premier League game, but brought an end to his worst goalless streak in more than a decade as well.
Ronaldo's brilliant show in the game came in for rich praise from Rangnick.
"That was an amazing goal. Not only an important one but an amazing goal. I think overall it was a good performance by Cristiano", the German said after watching the 37-year-old mega star return to form.
