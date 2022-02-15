International
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/us-republicans-propose-bill-to-sanction-russia-in-response-to-ukraine-incursion-1093066210.html
US Republicans Propose Bill to Sanction Russia in Response to 'Ukraine Incursion'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican members of the US Senate introduced legislation that would impose sanctions on Moscow and support Kiev in the event of a... 15.02.2022
"U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today led a majority of his Republican colleagues in introducing the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (NYET) Act to provide the critical support Ukraine needs to defend itself and deter Russian aggression today, while imposing real costs on the Kremlin for its ongoing and potential future aggression against Ukraine," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Republicans said in a press release.The legislation would impose costs on Russia including sanctions on banks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, support Ukraine with $500 million in foreign military financing, and counter alleged malign Russian influence by boosting funding for efforts to counter disinformation, the release said.Meanwhile, a leading Senate Democrat, Senator Menendez, slammed the move as "partisan posturing," saying it was not too late for Democrats and Republicans to reach a "diplomatic breakthrough" on a bipartisan sanctions package. And White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that Bipartisan cooperation on a sanctions package to impose against Russia in the event they invade Ukraine remains the best way to move the effort forward.The West has been accusing Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and of allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.
US Republicans Propose Bill to Sanction Russia in Response to 'Ukraine Incursion'

22:01 GMT 15.02.2022
© DREW ANGERERA view of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.
A view of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
© DREW ANGERER
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican members of the US Senate introduced legislation that would impose sanctions on Moscow and support Kiev in the event of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine, according to a copy of the bill released on Tuesday.
"U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today led a majority of his Republican colleagues in introducing the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (NYET) Act to provide the critical support Ukraine needs to defend itself and deter Russian aggression today, while imposing real costs on the Kremlin for its ongoing and potential future aggression against Ukraine," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Republicans said in a press release.
The legislation would impose costs on Russia including sanctions on banks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, support Ukraine with $500 million in foreign military financing, and counter alleged malign Russian influence by boosting funding for efforts to counter disinformation, the release said.
Meanwhile, a leading Senate Democrat, Senator Menendez, slammed the move as "partisan posturing," saying it was not too late for Democrats and Republicans to reach a "diplomatic breakthrough" on a bipartisan sanctions package. And White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that Bipartisan cooperation on a sanctions package to impose against Russia in the event they invade Ukraine remains the best way to move the effort forward.
The West has been accusing Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and of allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.
