Washington Not Considering 'Preemptive' Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Crisis, Pentagon Says

The US is not considering "preemptive" sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said."If it's a deterrent and you use it before the aggression is made or the transgression is made, then you lose your deterrent effect," Kirby said, speaking to Fox News on Sunday.Pressed to confirm that the US would not impose sanctions in the absence of Russian "aggression," Kirby indicated that "right now we are not considering a preemptive sanction regime."Kirby's comments echoed those made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month suggesting if new sanctions were "triggered now," the US would "lose the deterrent effect."Russia has dismissed that any "sanctions deterrent" has any influence on its calculations, and has vocally dismissed months of claims by Western officials and media that it plans to attack Ukraine. Russian officials have expressed concerns that the US is using the invasion fears as a pretext to beef up its military presence in Eastern Europe, and has slammed Washington over alleged collusion with media to ramp up anti-Russian hysteria.This week, US media reported that Senate negotiations on the so-called "mother of all sanctions" bill were ongoing, and were running against the clock of a 21 February deadline, when the Senate will go into recess for a week.Last week, Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen told a Washington think tank that the sanctions aimed at holding Vladimir Putin "accountable" were "very close" to an agreement between Democrat and Republican members of the Foreign Relations Committee.
US lawmakers and think tank eggheads have spent months recommending that Russia be slapped with a financial "preemptive strike" of sanctions over the situation in Ukraine, regardless of whether it "invades" the country or not. Last week, Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Jeanne Shaheen says such a package of sanctions was almost ready.
