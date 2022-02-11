Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Joins Man United Days After His Dad Calls Him 'Football's Future'
Cristiano Jr, son of Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, kicks a ball at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 8, 2018
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Jr may not be the best father-son pairing in football, at least not yet. But the 11-year-old boy of the Manchester United ace is already making waves all over the planet. He's now taken a giant leap towards a successful career in the sport.
Following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Cristiano Ronaldo's son - Cristiano Jr - officially joined Manchester United on Thursday.
It was Georgina Rodriguez, CR7's partner who confirmed the news with a post on Instagram as the youngster is being unveiled by the iconic club.
In the picture, Ronaldo's eldest son was seen posing with the former Premier League champions' No.7 shirt, the iconic number his father has worn through his two stints with the English giants.
Ronaldo Jr has now agreed upon terms with the club and will remain in the Red Devils youth set-up for the next few years.
The signing of Cristiano Jr by the Red Devils comes days after he was seen training alongside the former Real Madrid frontman at Old Trafford.
Later, the ex-Juventus forward shared pictures of Cristiano Jr's training on social media, captioning his post: "Present and future."
Ronaldo, however, has yet to publicly speak on his son's contract with United.