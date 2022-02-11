Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/cristiano-ronaldo-jr-joins-man-united-days-after-his-dad-calls-him-footballs-future-1092930290.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Joins Man United Days After His Dad Calls Him 'Football's Future'
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Joins Man United Days After His Dad Calls Him 'Football's Future'
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Jr may not be the best father-son pairing in football, at least not yet. But the... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T09:47+0000
2022-02-11T09:47+0000
sport
sport
sport
cristiano ronaldo
manchester united
premier league
premier league
english premier league
football
football star
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092932110_0:32:2223:1282_1920x0_80_0_0_6e4f801b5bfa1502f6b86022bccb0a91.jpg
Following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Cristiano Ronaldo's son - Cristiano Jr - officially joined Manchester United on Thursday.It was Georgina Rodriguez, CR7's partner who confirmed the news with a post on Instagram as the youngster is being unveiled by the iconic club.In the picture, Ronaldo's eldest son was seen posing with the former Premier League champions' No.7 shirt, the iconic number his father has worn through his two stints with the English giants.Ronaldo Jr has now agreed upon terms with the club and will remain in the Red Devils youth set-up for the next few years. The signing of Cristiano Jr by the Red Devils comes days after he was seen training alongside the former Real Madrid frontman at Old Trafford. Later, the ex-Juventus forward shared pictures of Cristiano Jr's training on social media, captioning his post: "Present and future."Ronaldo, however, has yet to publicly speak on his son's contract with United.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092932110_247:0:2223:1482_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c1d38133db4df363a358247630e8cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, premier league, premier league, english premier league, football, football star, football, footballer, sputnik, football team, football club, football legend

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Joins Man United Days After His Dad Calls Him 'Football's Future'

09:47 GMT 11.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / GABRIEL BOUYSCristiano Jr, son of Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, kicks a ball at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 8, 2018
Cristiano Jr, son of Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, kicks a ball at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 8, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / GABRIEL BOUYS
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Jr may not be the best father-son pairing in football, at least not yet. But the 11-year-old boy of the Manchester United ace is already making waves all over the planet. He's now taken a giant leap towards a successful career in the sport.
Following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Cristiano Ronaldo's son - Cristiano Jr - officially joined Manchester United on Thursday.
It was Georgina Rodriguez, CR7's partner who confirmed the news with a post on Instagram as the youngster is being unveiled by the iconic club.
© PhotoGeorgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Picture
Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Picture - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Picture
© Photo
In the picture, Ronaldo's eldest son was seen posing with the former Premier League champions' No.7 shirt, the iconic number his father has worn through his two stints with the English giants.

Ronaldo Jr has now agreed upon terms with the club and will remain in the Red Devils youth set-up for the next few years.

The signing of Cristiano Jr by the Red Devils comes days after he was seen training alongside the former Real Madrid frontman at Old Trafford.

Later, the ex-Juventus forward shared pictures of Cristiano Jr's training on social media, captioning his post: "Present and future."
© PhotoCristiano Ronaldo calling son "future"
Cristiano Ronaldo calling son future - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Cristiano Ronaldo calling son "future"
© Photo
Ronaldo, however, has yet to publicly speak on his son's contract with United.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала