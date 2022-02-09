https://sputniknews.com/20220209/uncertainty-looms-large-over-neymars-participation-in-champions-league-clash-against-real-madrid-1092875282.html
Uncertainty Looms Large Over Neymar's Participation in Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid
Next week, football lovers from across the world will be glued to their television screens as PSG confronts current La Liga leaders Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.But it is highly unlikely that Mauricio Pochettino will be able to see Neymar playing alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe against the Spanish giants, as the 30-year-old is yet to fully recover from the ligament injury he suffered in November, French outlet L'Equipe reported.After the club announced that Neymar had returned to training during the last week of January, speculation was rife that the South American would recover just in time for the French side's highly anticipated match against the 13-time Champions League winners.But all those hopes seemed to have been dashed after the media outlet declared that Neymar will not start against Rennes on Friday. The chances of Neymar featuring in PSG's game against Real are quite bleak, considering the encounter will take place only four days after the Rennes match.Moreover, Neymar has hardly played any kind of competitive football in the past three months and in this scenario, Mauricio Pochettino would not like to put him under too much pressure, especially when his fitness levels are still unknown.At best, the Argentine manager would give him a spot on the substitution table.
