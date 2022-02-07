https://sputniknews.com/20220207/scholz-to-meet-with-biden-on-monday-amid-tensions-over-ukraine-nord-stream-2-1092811798.html

Scholz to Meet With Biden on Monday Amid Tensions Over Ukraine, Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is about to be hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington on Monday as the two countries need to figure... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

In late January, both Germany and the US confirmed that the new German chancellor would visit the US capital in February. The visit will be taking place against the backdrop of a major geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe, as Russia stands accused of preparing to "invade" Ukraine, despite multiple claims to the contrary by Moscow.Despite declaring its complete solidarity with Kiev, Berlin has been subjected to much criticism from its NATO allies, especially after refusing to send weapons to Ukraine as well as wanting to keep Nord Stream 2 out of the current tensions.The pipeline itself is currently having trouble getting certified in Germany even after Nord Stream 2 AG has established a subsidiary - Gas for Europe GmbH - in the country, as regulators are expecting more documents to be submitted in order to complete the process within the specified four-month time frame.According to Paul Poast, an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Chicago, Germany has to take a softer approach to Russia as it is too weak militarily and is closer to the location of a potential conflict, even though such a stance provokes US anger over Berlin's policy.Nevertheless, Germany reportedly assured the United States that in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the gas would not run via Nord Stream 2. This was confirmed by US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who said that Washington will work with Berlin to make sure that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline does not move forward should Russia take hostile actions against Ukraine.Riccardo Alcaro, a research coordinator and head of the Global Actors Programme at the Istituto Affari Internazionali in Rome, thinks that Germany is committed to the Atlantic framework and will go along with the US if push comes to shove.Meanwhile, Alan Cafruny, a professor of international affairs with the Department of Government at Hamilton College, told Sputnik that powerful forces in the US, such as exporters of liquefied natural gas, would like to terminate the pipeline, creating tensions between the two countries that predate the crisis over Ukraine.Some, however, think that it is the pipeline itself that may play a constructive role in alleviating the tensions, including Roderick Kiewiet, a professor of political science at the California Institute of Technology.

