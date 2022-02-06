https://sputniknews.com/20220206/pep-guardiolas-contract-with-man-city-to-end-soon-but-will-he-stay-with-team-1092794964.html
Pep Guardiola's Contract With Man City to End Soon, But Will He Stay With Team?
Man City players expect Pep Guardiola to prolong his stay with the club after the end of the current season, The Mirror has reported. According to the tabloid, the team believes he will commit himself to the club again, adding that he has already stayed in Manchester longer than with Barcelona (four seasons) and Bayern (three seasons).According to the source, the manager looks as happy as ever, so he will be staying with the club. In the meantime, Guardiola's contract is set to expire in 16 months, and it remains unclear if he seeks to extend it.Over the past six years with Pep in charge, the Citizens have claimed 10 major trophies, and are now expected to win the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons. On 15 February, the team will also participate in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, as they are scheduled to play against Sporting in Lisbon.
Pep Guardiola's Contract With Man City to End Soon, But Will He Stay With Team?
Legendary manager Josep "Pep" Guardiola has recently broken another record, becoming the fastest manager in Premier League history to reach 500 points for a single club.
Man City players expect Pep Guardiola
to prolong his stay with the club after the end of the current season, The Mirror
has reported. According to the tabloid, the team believes he will commit himself to the club again, adding that he has already stayed in Manchester longer than with Barcelona (four seasons) and Bayern (three seasons).
"Pep can't walk away from this. He has built a team that can continue to dominate for years", a source told the newspaper. "He has it all at City, including working for people who give him the freedom to work how he wants. He doesn't ever have to compromise".
According to the source, the manager looks as happy as ever, so he will be staying with the club. In the meantime, Guardiola's contract is set to expire in 16 months, and it remains unclear if he seeks to extend it.
Over the past six years with Pep in charge, the Citizens
have claimed 10 major trophies, and are now expected to win the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons. On 15 February, the team will also participate in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, as they are scheduled to play against Sporting in Lisbon.