Pep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made history at the Etihad Stadium as he became the fastest manager ever in Premier League history to reach 500 goals for a single club.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made history at the Etihad Stadium as he became the fastest manager ever in Premier League history to reach 500 goals for a single club.Guardiola's landmark came in City's 7-0 annihilation of Leeds, with the reigning Premier League champions completely dominating the game in every department.The legendary manager hit the milestone after England international Phil Foden opened the scoring for City in the 8th minute.With Foden's strike, Guardiola, who joined City in 2016, accomplished the feat in just his 207th game, the quickest any coach has ever achieved in England's top-flight.The record was previously held by Liverpool's iconic manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds boss took 234 matches to get to 500 goals. Aside from his own milestone, what would have delighted the 50-year-old head coach was the fact that the Citizens weren't reliant on just one or two players for their demolition of Leeds. The match saw six different men scoring goals for the Manchester-based side. While Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was the only player to hit the net twice, other scorers for City were former Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, defender John Stones, Dutch professional Nathan Ake, and Foden.The victory over Leeds was also City's second biggest win in the Premier League. Their greatest triumph came against Watford when they defeated the Hornets 8-0 in 2019.

