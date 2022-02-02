https://sputniknews.com/20220202/ba2-highly-infectious-omicron-subtype-detected-in-57-countries-1092674122.html

BA.2: Highly Infectious Omicron Subtype Detected in 57 Countries

BA.2: Highly Infectious Omicron Subtype Detected in 57 Countries

The WHO has identified three omicron sub-variants: BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. According to reports, BA.2 has displaced its earliest forms whereas BA.1 as has been... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T12:08+0000

2022-02-02T12:08+0000

2022-02-02T12:08+0000

asia & pacific

sars coronavirus

india

coronavirus

covid-19

life under covid-19 quarantine

global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092663906_0:78:1500:922_1920x0_80_0_0_fd293605e0948c2df75e162c75608c60.jpg

The heavily mutated and highly infectious sub-variant of the omicron coronavirus strain, BA.2, has rapidly become the dominant global variant and has been detected in 57 countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Tuesday.The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update, revealed that "BA.2-designated sequences have been submitted to the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) from 57 countries to date," and in some countries, the sub-variant now accounts for more than half of all omicron sequences gathered.The BA.2 variant was first reported in South Africa 10 weeks ago and is now spreading quickly through Denmark, the UK, US, Canada, India, Sweden, Singapore and the Philippines.Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the WHO's top experts on COVID, said that information about the sub-variant was limited but that some initial data indicated the BA.2 had “a slight increase in growth rate over BA.1”.Kerkhove also said that although there was “no indication there is a change in severity” in the BA.2 sub-variant, it is imperative that people continue to take precautions to avoid catching it.In Denmark, BA.2 accounted for 45 percent of the country’s COVID-19 cases last month, up from 20 percent the week before, according to surveillance data.Last week, India's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director Sujeet Kumar Singh said that the prevalence of the omicron sub-lineage BA.2 is gradually gaining ground in the country, posing new challenges to the doctors and health experts in its diagnosis and treatment.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

asia & pacific, sars coronavirus, india, coronavirus, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown