Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/keep-calm-et-continuer-new-covid-variant-found-in-france-not-so-new-after-all-scientists-say-1092020204.html
Keep Calm et Continuer? ‘New’ Covid Variant Found in France Not So New After All, Scientists Say
Keep Calm et Continuer? ‘New’ Covid Variant Found in France Not So New After All, Scientists Say
Earlier, scientists from France reported on the discovery of a new Sars-Cov-2 strain with 46 mutations, with reporting causing consternation as governments... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-04T19:03+0000
2022-01-04T19:34+0000
coronavirus
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082189068_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7b6f8aba41b897fb2624208d9245b244.jpg
The ‘new’ coronavirus variant B.1.640.2 discovered by scientists at the Méditerranée Infection University Hospital Institute in December is neither new nor that worrisome, epidemiologists and biologists from the UK have suggested.At least a dozen B.1.640.2 cases have been reported in and around Marseille, with ‘patient zero’ being a fully-vaccinated man who tested positive for Covid three days after returning from Cameroon in November and developing “mild respiratory symptoms.”Peacock specified that B.1.640.2 was first uploaded to the GISAID variant-tracking database on 4 November, nearly three weeks before Omicron, which was sequenced on 22 November, and has gone on to be reported in dozens of countries and to have caused tens of thousands of infections.The new variant has yet to be detected beyond France, and has not been labeled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization at this time.Dr. Francois Says RelaxDr. Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, and a professor of computational biology at University College London, echoed his colleague’s sentiment, calling on the public to “relax” and avoid engaging in “fearmongering.”Balloux pointed out that there have been less than 20 cases of the variant sampled so far, with the last collected on 6 December 2021. “It does not explain a spike of cases in Southern France; it has not sent hundreds of people in ICU in France,” Balloux stressed, slapping down suggestions to the contrary by Ding.B.1.640.2’s discovery was first reported on in a paper posted on medRxiv, an internet site distributing as-yet unpublished medical papers. The paper’s authors expressed concerns that the variant’s 46 mutations could make it more transmissible or even vaccine-resistant.The variant’s discovery comes as governments around the world continue to take measures against Omicron, or B.1.1.529 – the infectious but mild Covid variant which wreaked havoc on many countries’ holiday plans despite assurances by the South African doctor who discovered it that it was “extremely mild” compared to other variants, including Delta. Since Omicron's discovery, scientists including Dr. John Campbell have reported that the virus typically presents with symptoms similar to a cold, including scratchy cough, fatigue and muscle pain.
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/worrying-new-covid-19-strain-with-46-mutations-found-in-france-may-be-more-jab-resistant-1092007731.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/omicron-more-apt-at-sidestepping-immunity-though-less-contagious-than-feared--danish-study-1091972472.html
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082189068_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6777620e699590b3e02e54928d577e7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
coronavirus, omicron strain

Keep Calm et Continuer? ‘New’ Covid Variant Found in France Not So New After All, Scientists Say

19:03 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 19:34 GMT 04.01.2022)
© REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTESFrench Junior Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari talks with medical workers in a COVID-19 testing centre during a visit on police measures and sanitary checks at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris as France closed borders to travelers outside European Union due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, February 5, 2021
French Junior Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari talks with medical workers in a COVID-19 testing centre during a visit on police measures and sanitary checks at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris as France closed borders to travelers outside European Union due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, February 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
© REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, scientists from France reported on the discovery of a new Sars-Cov-2 strain with 46 mutations, with reporting causing consternation as governments worldwide continue to enact new restrictions to fight Omicron, a Covid-19 variant said to be more infectious but far less severe than its predecessors.
The ‘new’ coronavirus variant B.1.640.2 discovered by scientists at the Méditerranée Infection University Hospital Institute in December is neither new nor that worrisome, epidemiologists and biologists from the UK have suggested.
At least a dozen B.1.640.2 cases have been reported in and around Marseille, with ‘patient zero’ being a fully-vaccinated man who tested positive for Covid three days after returning from Cameroon in November and developing “mild respiratory symptoms.”
Dr. Thomas Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London’s department of infectious disease, called on the public to keep calm and carry on in a Twitter thread Tuesday, pointing out that the ‘new’ variant actually “predates Omicron,” and is “definitely not one worth worrying about too much at the moment.”
Peacock specified that B.1.640.2 was first uploaded to the GISAID variant-tracking database on 4 November, nearly three weeks before Omicron, which was sequenced on 22 November, and has gone on to be reported in dozens of countries and to have caused tens of thousands of infections.
“This virus [B.1.640.2] has had a decent chance to cause trouble but never really materialized (as far as we can tell at least),” Peacock assured.
The new variant has yet to be detected beyond France, and has not been labeled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization at this time.

Dr. Francois Says Relax

Dr. Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, and a professor of computational biology at University College London, echoed his colleague’s sentiment, calling on the public to “relax” and avoid engaging in “fearmongering.”

“In case anyone came across tweets by @DrEricDing or other ‘variant fear mongers’ who, possibly disappointed by Omicron, are announcing the new variant from hell (B.1.640.2), please relax for now,” Balloux urged, referring to recent tweets on the new variant from US health economist Eric Feigl-Ding.

Balloux pointed out that there have been less than 20 cases of the variant sampled so far, with the last collected on 6 December 2021. “It does not explain a spike of cases in Southern France; it has not sent hundreds of people in ICU in France,” Balloux stressed, slapping down suggestions to the contrary by Ding.
B.1.640.2’s discovery was first reported on in a paper posted on medRxiv, an internet site distributing as-yet unpublished medical papers. The paper’s authors expressed concerns that the variant’s 46 mutations could make it more transmissible or even vaccine-resistant.
People, wearing protective face masks, walk on the Mouffetard street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, December 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
‘Worrying’ New COVID-19 Strain With 46 Mutations Found in France May Be More Jab-Resistant
05:28 GMT
The variant’s discovery comes as governments around the world continue to take measures against Omicron, or B.1.1.529 – the infectious but mild Covid variant which wreaked havoc on many countries’ holiday plans despite assurances by the South African doctor who discovered it that it was “extremely mild” compared to other variants, including Delta. Since Omicron's discovery, scientists including Dr. John Campbell have reported that the virus typically presents with symptoms similar to a cold, including scratchy cough, fatigue and muscle pain.
Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
Omicron More Apt at Sidestepping Immunity, Though Less Contagious Than Feared – Danish Study
2 January, 06:03 GMT
000200
Discuss
Popular comments
Herbal Medication is the Best solution to most health Issues , especially viral sickness ,, I can tell of a great Professional doctor, Dr Ahmed Usman who have cured so many people from different disease and infections including i respectively; And He also has herbal cure for the Following DISEASES, Eczema, Urethra wart, chronic problems. Herpes, Cancer, Als, Hepatitis, Diabetes, HPV ,Infections, Asthma, Ulcer ETC Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured via E-mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366.
JBJudith Bradley
4 January, 22:42 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:19 GMTUS President Biden & Vice President Harris Being Briefed on Omicron
19:04 GMTSection of Interstate 95 in Virginia Becomes a Trap for Thousands of Motorists – Photo, Video
19:03 GMTKeep Calm et Continuer? ‘New’ Covid Variant Found in France Not So New After All, Scientists Say
18:59 GMTMillennia-Old Toilet Depths Reveal What Plagued the Guts of Jerusalem's Nobles In Biblical Times
18:26 GMTJohnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdown
18:17 GMTUS Senator Rob Portman Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID
18:12 GMTUS Court Holds Session on Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement in Epstein Sex Trafficking Scandal
18:08 GMTTrump State Department Adviser Urges Biden to Choke Off Syria’s Emergency Iranian Oil Lifeline
17:48 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settlement
17:44 GMTWoman Allegedly Behind 'Bulli Bai' App Auctioning Muslim Women Detained in India's Uttarakhand
17:35 GMTAnti-Daesh Coalition Strikes in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Reportedly Targeted 'Imminent Threat'
17:31 GMTMelania Trump to Auction Off Worn Hat, NFT Commemorating Macron’s Visit to US
17:24 GMTPoll: Biden Disapproval Rating Hits Record High of 56% Amid Economic Downturn, COVID-19
17:19 GMTBiden Lauds Verizon, AT&T for Delaying 5G Push in Interest of Air Safety
17:16 GMTBoris Johnson Has Not Earnt Right to Get Knighted, Says Labour Party Head
16:42 GMTIsraeli Ex-Official Points to Iran's ‘Mammoth, Frightening’ Tool to Answer Attacks on Nuclear Sites
16:35 GMTAlbany Top Prosecutor to Drop Harassment Charge Against Former New York Governor Cuomo
15:59 GMTPurple Fox Virus Attack: Fake Telegram Messenger Apps Hack Devices With Lethal Malware
15:52 GMTSuper Spreaders? Several Indian Politicians Test Positive For COVID During Polling Season
15:41 GMTMore Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area, Tracker Shows