Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/cypriot-scientists-detect-hybrid-coronavirus-strain-of-delta-omicron-variants-1092120805.html
Cypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants
Cypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants
A new strain of coronavirus has been discovered by a group of scientists from the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Cyprus, leading researcher Leondios Kostrikis said on Saturday.
2022-01-08T18:26+0000
2022-01-08T18:29+0000
cyprus
delta
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092120738_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_416e726ac4628f09f16a7bcddbcd1f05.jpg
The mutation is called Deltacron as it is a hybrid variant of the Delta and Omicron strains, Kostrikis said in a statement, published by the Cyprus Times.The research team examined 25 samples from patients infected with the mutated version of Delta with Omicron strains, the scientist said. The finding is of clinical importance, Kostrikis noted.On Friday, the sequences of the 25 Deltacron cases were sent to the international database that tracks changes in the virus, GISAID.The new strain is not a cause for concern for the authorities as it is a combination of mutations of two strains that already exist in the country, Cypriot Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela told the local news agency CNA.
cyprus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092120738_108:0:1548:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51c3b5676f71a027eec2446af461fb97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cyprus, delta, omicron strain

Cypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants

18:26 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 18:29 GMT 08.01.2022)
CC0 / Pixabay / coronavirus
coronavirus - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
ATHENS (Sputnik) - A new strain of coronavirus has been discovered by a group of scientists from the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Cyprus, leading researcher Leondios Kostrikis said on Saturday.
The mutation is called Deltacron as it is a hybrid variant of the Delta and Omicron strains, Kostrikis said in a statement, published by the Cyprus Times.
The research team examined 25 samples from patients infected with the mutated version of Delta with Omicron strains, the scientist said. The finding is of clinical importance, Kostrikis noted.
On Friday, the sequences of the 25 Deltacron cases were sent to the international database that tracks changes in the virus, GISAID.
The new strain is not a cause for concern for the authorities as it is a combination of mutations of two strains that already exist in the country, Cypriot Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela told the local news agency CNA.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:26 GMTCypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants
18:13 GMTSinead O'Connor Slams Irish Authorities Over Son's Suspected Suicide
17:31 GMTWhite House's Tweet Claiming Biden Created More Jobs Than Any US President 'Ever' Grilled Online
17:17 GMTUkrainian President Urges US Senators to Pass Bill on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
17:03 GMTUS to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says
16:33 GMTOmicron is ‘Ray of Light’ for End of COVID-19 Pandemic, UK Expert Says
16:05 GMTBiden Trying to 'Work Around Congress' to Get Votes for Vax Mandate After SCOTUS Session - Report
16:05 GMTKazakhstan: Almaty Hospital Employee Recalls Armed Attack Against Healthcare Facility During Riots
15:47 GMTTehran Condemns WSJ Op-Ed Advising Biden on Striking Iranian Nuclear Facilities
15:42 GMTLionel Messi Still Has Chance to Win FIFA Men's Player Award
15:25 GMTChip in, Ma! Queen Could Be Asked to Fund Prince Andrew's Settlement With Accuser, Media Says
14:59 GMTFully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19
14:44 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope Finishes Unfolding
14:39 GMTThousands of North Koreans Assemble for Rally to Back Kim Jong-un's Plans for Upgrading Military
14:14 GMTProtesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
13:54 GMTBandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
13:47 GMTPeople in Beirut Rallying Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:40 GMTRT Freelance Reporter Detained in Almaty
13:27 GMT'Gender Unicorn': University Students in Western Carolina Fume Over Mandatory 'Woke' Training
13:16 GMTMark Meadows Asks Supreme Court for 'Prompt' Move on Trump's Lawsuit Against House 6 Jan. Panel