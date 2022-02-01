https://sputniknews.com/20220201/tom-brady-breaks-silence-reveals-he-hasnt-made-decision-on-retirement-1092648424.html

Tom Brady Breaks Silence, Reveals He Hasn't Made Decision on Retirement

Over the weekend, ESPN claimed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) would be retiring from professional American football after a whopping 22... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

Tom Brady revealed on Monday that, despite reports and the beliefs of insider sources, he is still undecided on whether to retire from the NFL, or pursue his 23rd season in the professional sport. "Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do," the 44-year-old quarterback said. "And I think when the time's right, I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another—just like I said last week."

