Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220201/tom-brady-breaks-silence-reveals-he-hasnt-made-decision-on-retirement-1092648424.html
Tom Brady Breaks Silence, Reveals He Hasn't Made Decision on Retirement
Tom Brady Breaks Silence, Reveals He Hasn't Made Decision on Retirement
Over the weekend, ESPN claimed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) would be retiring from professional American football after a whopping 22... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-01T00:32+0000
2022-02-01T00:54+0000
retirement
us national football league (nfl)
tom brady
us
football
sports
quarterback
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092610891_0:0:2867:1612_1920x0_80_0_0_882b53f2e33caf5e771131d0be98e0eb.jpg
Tom Brady revealed on Monday that, despite reports and the beliefs of insider sources, he is still undecided on whether to retire from the NFL, or pursue his 23rd season in the professional sport. "Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do," the 44-year-old quarterback said. "And I think when the time's right, I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another—just like I said last week."
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092610891_27:0:2756:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fc386956c05eb931ad681267b21569c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
retirement, us national football league (nfl), tom brady, us, football, sports, quarterback

Tom Brady Breaks Silence, Reveals He Hasn't Made Decision on Retirement

00:32 GMT 01.02.2022 (Updated: 00:54 GMT 01.02.2022)
© REUTERS / Kim KlementTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© REUTERS / Kim Klement
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Over the weekend, ESPN claimed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) would be retiring from professional American football after a whopping 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. Sources claimed that Brady, 44, did not want to formalize his plans due to key postseason games, such as the upcoming NFL championship game.
Tom Brady revealed on Monday that, despite reports and the beliefs of insider sources, he is still undecided on whether to retire from the NFL, or pursue his 23rd season in the professional sport.
"I'm still going through the process that I said I was going through," Brady told his co-hosts in a January 31 broadcast of 'Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.'
"Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do," the 44-year-old quarterback said. "And I think when the time's right, I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another—just like I said last week."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese