Tom Brady Breaks Silence, Reveals He Hasn't Made Decision on Retirement
00:32 GMT 01.02.2022 (Updated: 00:54 GMT 01.02.2022)
© REUTERS / Kim KlementTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
Over the weekend, ESPN claimed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) would be retiring from professional American football after a whopping 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. Sources claimed that Brady, 44, did not want to formalize his plans due to key postseason games, such as the upcoming NFL championship game.
Tom Brady revealed on Monday that, despite reports and the beliefs of insider sources, he is still undecided on whether to retire from the NFL, or pursue his 23rd season in the professional sport.
"I'm still going through the process that I said I was going through," Brady told his co-hosts in a January 31 broadcast of 'Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.'
"Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do," the 44-year-old quarterback said. "And I think when the time's right, I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another—just like I said last week."
Here is part one of Tom Brady's 'Let's Go! Podcast' appearance addressing his retirement decision. pic.twitter.com/Lz0K28UI6c— Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) February 1, 2022