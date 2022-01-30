https://sputniknews.com/20220130/to-retire-or-not-to-retire-tom-brady-may-grab-ton-of-money-if-he-extends-his-career-a-few-days-1092620302.html

To Retire or Not to Retire? Tom Brady May Grab 'Ton of Money' If He Extends His Career a Few Days

Earlier on Sunday, Tom Brady's agent stressed that people should wait to hear directly from the seven-time Super Bowl champion on whether he's decided to... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

Tom Brady, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the National Football League (NFL), may capitalise significantly on a possible move to extend his career until next Friday.There are conflicting media reports about whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has decided to hang up his helmet and cleats, with the 44-year-old's father claiming that his son is not retiring.Michael Ginnitti, co-founder and editor of the sports news outlet Spotrac tweeted on Sunday that $15 million of Brady's $20 million signing bonus from March 2021 is due to be paid out on 4 February 2022.Brady's agent Don Yee has, meanwhile, declined to confirm the football legend's plans, stressing that the 44-year-old has yet to make an official statement.The media outlet earlier reported that the retirement of the football star had become known through numerous sources in his entourage. ESPN also argued that Brady had been considering the move for a certain amount of time and intended to announce it in the near future.Brady has played 22 seasons in the NFL, spending most of his career with the New England Patriots. The quarterback played for the team from 2000 to 2019 and won six Super Bowls with them before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and taking home another title.

