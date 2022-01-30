Registration was successful!
Belgians Hold Demonstration Against COVID Measures in Brussels
To Retire or Not to Retire? Tom Brady May Grab 'Ton of Money' If He Extends His Career a Few Days
Earlier on Sunday, Tom Brady's agent stressed that people should wait to hear directly from the seven-time Super Bowl champion on whether he's decided to retire.
Tom Brady, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the National Football League (NFL), may capitalise significantly on a possible move to extend his career until next Friday.There are conflicting media reports about whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has decided to hang up his helmet and cleats, with the 44-year-old's father claiming that his son is not retiring.Michael Ginnitti, co-founder and editor of the sports news outlet Spotrac tweeted on Sunday that $15 million of Brady's $20 million signing bonus from March 2021 is due to be paid out on 4 February 2022.Brady's agent Don Yee has, meanwhile, declined to confirm the football legend's plans, stressing that the 44-year-old has yet to make an official statement.The media outlet earlier reported that the retirement of the football star had become known through numerous sources in his entourage. ESPN also argued that Brady had been considering the move for a certain amount of time and intended to announce it in the near future.Brady has played 22 seasons in the NFL, spending most of his career with the New England Patriots. The quarterback played for the team from 2000 to 2019 and won six Super Bowls with them before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and taking home another title.
12:48 GMT 30.01.2022 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 30.01.2022)
FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass in the first quarter during their NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Massachusetts, November 5, 2006
FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass in the first quarter during their NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Massachusetts, November 5, 2006 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
Earlier on Sunday, Tom Brady's agent stressed that people should wait to hear directly from the seven-time Super Bowl champion on whether he's decided to retire.
Tom Brady, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the National Football League (NFL), may capitalise significantly on a possible move to extend his career until next Friday.
There are conflicting media reports about whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has decided to hang up his helmet and cleats, with the 44-year-old's father claiming that his son is not retiring.
Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
Yesterday, 19:38 GMT
Michael Ginnitti, co-founder and editor of the sports news outlet Spotrac tweeted on Sunday that $15 million of Brady's $20 million signing bonus from March 2021 is due to be paid out on 4 February 2022.

"Seems like something a guy or gal would want to have process before making any life changing career decisions official", Ginnitti added. Fox News was quick to comment by reporting that "there’s a ton of money tied to Brady's decision" and that the Buccaneers quarterback "has millions of reasons to extend his career just another week".

Brady's agent Don Yee has, meanwhile, declined to confirm the football legend's plans, stressing that the 44-year-old has yet to make an official statement.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon", Yee told ESPN.

The media outlet earlier reported that the retirement of the football star had become known through numerous sources in his entourage. ESPN also argued that Brady had been considering the move for a certain amount of time and intended to announce it in the near future.
Brady has played 22 seasons in the NFL, spending most of his career with the New England Patriots. The quarterback played for the team from 2000 to 2019 and won six Super Bowls with them before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and taking home another title.
