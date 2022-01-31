https://sputniknews.com/20220131/ukrainian-ambassador-says-no-friction-in-us-kiev-relations-1092629800.html

Ukrainian Ambassador Says 'No Friction' in US-Kiev Relations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova says that despite certain differences in opinions, Washington and Kiev are not... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

She added that Kiev "cannot afford to panic" but remains open and frank when it comes to talks with the United States.On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed issues relating to European security over the phone. A CNN correspondent tweeted after the talks, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that Biden allegedly told Zelensky that an invasion of Ukraine was "certain once the ground freezes" and warned the Ukrainian president that Kiev might be "sacked". White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne dismissed this claim as being false.Politico reported this past week citing sources close to the Ukrainian leader that Zelensky fears the United States is exaggerating the threat of the imminent invasion of Ukraine in order to conclude an agreement with Russia, which would give Moscow more control over the Donbass region.Former US President Donald Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas, that the Biden-Zelensky phone conversation "was not a good call" and that the Ukrainian president allegedly told Biden to "calm down".Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia does not rule out the possibility of the West purposefully "pumping up hysteria" around Ukraine and trying to create a provocation. Lavrov also suggested that this "hysteria" is being promoted to cover up Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.Moscow strongly denies all the accusations of escalating the situation around Ukraine or posing a threat to any country. Russia maintains that the allegations of its alleged plans for "aggressive action" against Ukraine are being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO weapons near the Russian border.

