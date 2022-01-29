https://sputniknews.com/20220129/ukraines-zelensky-fearing-us-deliberately-overplaying-escalation-rhetoric-reports-say-1092602817.html

Ukraine's Zelensky Fears US Deliberately Overplaying Escalation Rhetoric, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fears that the United States is exaggerating the threat of an imminent invasion of Ukraine to... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

The Biden administration, however, denies any such considerations are on the table, the publication went on.The outlet notes the change in Zelensky's stance on the alleged Russian threat over recent months. In November, the Ukrainian president sounded the alarm as loudly as possible. But lately, he has been increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration, Politico said, and the impact the escalation rhetoric has had on local financial markets.Moscow denies all the accusations of escalating the situation around Ukraine or posing a threat to any country. At the same time, it notes that the allegations are being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO weapons near Russia's borders. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia does not rule out the possibility of the West purposefully "pumping up hysteria" around Ukraine and aiming to carry out a provocation. Lavrov also suggested that this "hysteria" is being promoted to cover up Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.

