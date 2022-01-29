Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/ukraines-zelensky-fearing-us-deliberately-overplaying-escalation-rhetoric-reports-say-1092602817.html
Ukraine's Zelensky Fears US Deliberately Overplaying Escalation Rhetoric, Reports Say
Ukraine's Zelensky Fears US Deliberately Overplaying Escalation Rhetoric, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fears that the United States is exaggerating the threat of an imminent invasion of Ukraine to... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-29T09:55+0000
2022-01-29T10:15+0000
russia
ukraine
us
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102133/80/1021338014_0:0:3790:2132_1920x0_80_0_0_7d18c58712890381e7ab0909f349773d.jpg
The Biden administration, however, denies any such considerations are on the table, the publication went on.The outlet notes the change in Zelensky's stance on the alleged Russian threat over recent months. In November, the Ukrainian president sounded the alarm as loudly as possible. But lately, he has been increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration, Politico said, and the impact the escalation rhetoric has had on local financial markets.Moscow denies all the accusations of escalating the situation around Ukraine or posing a threat to any country. At the same time, it notes that the allegations are being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO weapons near Russia's borders. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia does not rule out the possibility of the West purposefully "pumping up hysteria" around Ukraine and aiming to carry out a provocation. Lavrov also suggested that this "hysteria" is being promoted to cover up Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102133/80/1021338014_742:0:3790:2286_1920x0_80_0_0_9043efca8f9208f86ab3f5f05e63974b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, us, volodymyr zelensky

Ukraine's Zelensky Fears US Deliberately Overplaying Escalation Rhetoric, Reports Say

09:55 GMT 29.01.2022 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 29.01.2022)
© AFP 2022 / YURIY DYACHYSHYN US and Ukrainian soldiers attend an opening ceremony of the joint Ukrainian-US military exercise 'Fearless Guardian' at the Yavoriv training ground
US and Ukrainian soldiers attend an opening ceremony of the joint Ukrainian-US military exercise 'Fearless Guardian' at the Yavoriv training ground - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / YURIY DYACHYSHYN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fears that the United States is exaggerating the threat of an imminent invasion of Ukraine to conclude an agreement with Russia, which would give Moscow more control over the Donbass region, Politico has reported, citing sources close to the Ukrainian leader and his team.
The Biden administration, however, denies any such considerations are on the table, the publication went on.
The outlet notes the change in Zelensky's stance on the alleged Russian threat over recent months. In November, the Ukrainian president sounded the alarm as loudly as possible. But lately, he has been increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration, Politico said, and the impact the escalation rhetoric has had on local financial markets.
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with US President Joe Biden over the telephone in his office in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, 9 December 2021.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with US President Joe Biden over the telephone in his office in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, 9 December 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with US President Joe Biden over the telephone in his office in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, 9 December 2021.
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Moscow denies all the accusations of escalating the situation around Ukraine or posing a threat to any country. At the same time, it notes that the allegations are being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO weapons near Russia's borders.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia does not rule out the possibility of the West purposefully "pumping up hysteria" around Ukraine and aiming to carry out a provocation. Lavrov also suggested that this "hysteria" is being promoted to cover up Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese