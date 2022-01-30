Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/khabib-nurmagomedov-predicts-what-teams-will-be-on-top-of-202122-champions-league-1092614163.html
Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts What Teams Will Be on Top of 2021/22 Champions League
Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts What Teams Will Be on Top of 2021/22 Champions League
Nurmagomedov Tells What Teams Will Be on The Top of 2021/22 Champions League
2022-01-30T03:36+0000
2022-01-30T03:36+0000
sport
football
khabib nurmagomedov
uefa champions league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083031241_0:195:2950:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_340236d620e11578b62482cd1c4ef1f6.jpg
Former Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) and the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named five possible winners of this year’s Champions League during an interview with the YouTube channel MMA Junkie on Saturday.According to Nurmagomedov, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will be the strongest teams in the tournament. Nurmagomedov noted that it was difficult to make a choice as sometimes the season starts well, but players end up losing their form by the end of the competition.While the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League took place on December 13, the procedure had to be redone due to a series of technical errors.The first legs of the Champions League 2022 are expected to be held on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February, with the second legs scheduled for the 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th of March. The Champions League final will take place at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on the 28th of May.
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/cristiano-ronaldos-man-utd-future-up-in-the-air-as-english-giants-plan-25-percent-cut-to-salary-1092431345.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083031241_111:0:2840:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_29f0bf389c148e78c38193ee5b0c1f98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, football, khabib nurmagomedov, uefa champions league

Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts What Teams Will Be on Top of 2021/22 Champions League

03:36 GMT 30.01.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid / Go to the photo bankOwner of the EAGLE FC league, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the 36th EFC tournament in Kazan.
Owner of the EAGLE FC league, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the 36th EFC tournament in Kazan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The draw for the 1/8 finals of the 2021/22 Champions League was held on 13 December. The main match of the 1/8 finals’ first round will take place between PSG and Real Madrid.
Former Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) and the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named five possible winners of this year’s Champions League during an interview with the YouTube channel MMA Junkie on Saturday.
According to Nurmagomedov, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will be the strongest teams in the tournament. Nurmagomedov noted that it was difficult to make a choice as sometimes the season starts well, but players end up losing their form by the end of the competition.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo with teammates - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd Future Up in the Air as English Giants Plan 25 Percent Cut to Salary
21 January, 17:44 GMT
While the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League took place on December 13, the procedure had to be redone due to a series of technical errors.
The first legs of the Champions League 2022 are expected to be held on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February, with the second legs scheduled for the 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th of March. The Champions League final will take place at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on the 28th of May.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese