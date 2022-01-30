https://sputniknews.com/20220130/khabib-nurmagomedov-predicts-what-teams-will-be-on-top-of-202122-champions-league-1092614163.html

Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts What Teams Will Be on Top of 2021/22 Champions League

2022-01-30T03:36+0000

Former Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) and the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named five possible winners of this year’s Champions League during an interview with the YouTube channel MMA Junkie on Saturday.According to Nurmagomedov, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will be the strongest teams in the tournament. Nurmagomedov noted that it was difficult to make a choice as sometimes the season starts well, but players end up losing their form by the end of the competition.While the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League took place on December 13, the procedure had to be redone due to a series of technical errors.The first legs of the Champions League 2022 are expected to be held on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February, with the second legs scheduled for the 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th of March. The Champions League final will take place at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on the 28th of May.

