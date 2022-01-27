Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/major-boost-for-psg-as-neymar-returns-to-training-weeks-ahead-of-real-madrid-champions-league-clash-1092553313.html
Major Boost for PSG as Neymar Returns to Training Weeks Ahead of Real Madrid Champions League Clash
Major Boost for PSG as Neymar Returns to Training Weeks Ahead of Real Madrid Champions League Clash
Neymar has been out of action since 28 November, when he was injured in a match with Saint-Etienne: ligaments of his left ankle were damaged.
PSG are set to get a major boost weeks ahead of their blockbuster Champions League last 16 encounter with current La Liga table toppers Real Madrid; as one of their key players, Neymar has resumed his intense training. He is currently testing the extent of his fitness by doing running exercises, the club stated in a statement."Neymar has today started running again and is now beginning the reconditioning phase on the pitch," a Twitter post from PSG stated.The ex-Barcelona forward's return from injury, even if he is just training right now, would help alleviate some of PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino's worries. Even though PSG have the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in their squad, Neymar - in case he's available for the first leg, can give an altogether different dimension to the game. The Brazil international can even tilt the balance of power in their favour, considering he's perhaps one of the best marksmen around, especially when he is on song. The first match of the home and away fixture will be played at Parc des Princes on 15 February.
Major Boost for PSG as Neymar Returns to Training Weeks Ahead of Real Madrid Champions League Clash

Neymar has been out of action since 28 November, when he was injured in a match with Saint-Etienne: ligaments of his left ankle were damaged. However, his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Brazilian is almost certain to feature in next month's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.
PSG are set to get a major boost weeks ahead of their blockbuster Champions League last 16 encounter with current La Liga table toppers Real Madrid; as one of their key players, Neymar has resumed his intense training.
He is currently testing the extent of his fitness by doing running exercises, the club stated in a statement.
"Neymar has today started running again and is now beginning the reconditioning phase on the pitch," a Twitter post from PSG stated.
The ex-Barcelona forward's return from injury, even if he is just training right now, would help alleviate some of PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino's worries.

Even though PSG have the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in their squad, Neymar - in case he's available for the first leg, can give an altogether different dimension to the game.

The Brazil international can even tilt the balance of power in their favour, considering he's perhaps one of the best marksmen around, especially when he is on song.

The first match of the home and away fixture will be played at Parc des Princes on 15 February.
