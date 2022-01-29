https://sputniknews.com/20220129/us-turned-nato-into-force-that-carries-out-washingtons-military-agenda-anti-war-group-says-1092599548.html

US Turned NATO Into Force That Carries Out Washington's Military Agenda, Anti-War Group Says

Over the past several months, relations between the United States and NATO on the one side and Russia on the other have been characterised by heightened tensions over the alliance's plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine. Russia has said such a move by NATO represents a threat to its national security and will not permit it, but has emphasised that it does not plan to attack any country.Lombardo said he believes it is important that Russia does not back down from its position for Ukraine not to become part of the alliance and for NATO and US troops to withdraw from the former Soviet states and the former Warsaw Pact countries as it agreed to in 1990.On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's response to Russia's security proposals for Europe. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is reviewing the response, but stressed that the United States left the main question about NATO non-expansion unanswered.Moscow published its security proposals for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions concerning Ukraine reignited. Russia requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. The United States has insisted it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.When asked whether it is still possible to prevent a war, Lombardo said, "Yes, I think there will not be a war, despite the propaganda and the aggressive moves on the part of the United States and Ukraine".On Monday, a Defence Department spokesperson said that 8,500 US troops had been placed on heightened alert over the situation regarding Ukraine.Lombardo went on to say that the pro-war propaganda in the United States is constant and hypocritical.Lombardo noted that he had visited Ukraine twice in recent years and shared the effects of the US regime-change operation there that resulted in a radical, anti-Russian government with Nazi/fascist elements.Lombardo pointed out that Ukraine has a larger border with Russia than any other European country and the United States is trying to use that reality to its geostrategic advantage.

