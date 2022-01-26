https://sputniknews.com/20220126/us-will-uphold-natos-open-door-policy-ready-to-discuss-security-concerns-blinken-says-1092536476.html

US Will Uphold NATO's 'Open-Door' Policy, Ready to Discuss Security Concerns, Blinken Says

Moscow confirmed earlier Wednesday that it received a written response from Washington on security proposals presented by the Russian Foreign Ministry in... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

The United States has formally submitted its written response to Russia on Moscow's proposed security guarantees, will uphold NATO's 'open door' policy, but remains prepared to discuss Russia's security concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.The US response includes concerns that Washington and its allies have raised, and constitutes a 'principled and pragmatic' evaluation of concerns raised by Russia in the recent Russia-US and Russia-NATO meetings, Blinken said in a press briefing Wednesday.

