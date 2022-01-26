Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/us-will-uphold-natos-open-door-policy-ready-to-discuss-security-concerns-blinken-says-1092536476.html
US Will Uphold NATO's 'Open-Door' Policy, Ready to Discuss Security Concerns, Blinken Says
US Will Uphold NATO's 'Open-Door' Policy, Ready to Discuss Security Concerns, Blinken Says
Moscow confirmed earlier Wednesday that it received a written response from Washington on security proposals presented by the Russian Foreign Ministry in... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-26T18:03+0000
2022-01-26T18:15+0000
russia
ukraine
us
nato
The United States has formally submitted its written response to Russia on Moscow's proposed security guarantees, will uphold NATO's 'open door' policy, but remains prepared to discuss Russia's security concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.
russia, ukraine, us, nato

18:03 GMT 26.01.2022 (Updated: 18:15 GMT 26.01.2022)
Moscow confirmed earlier Wednesday that it received a written response from Washington on security proposals presented by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December aimed at easing tensions between Russia and the Western alliance. The proposals called on both sides to pull back troops and missiles, and asked NATO to scrap plans to swallow up Ukraine.
The United States has formally submitted its written response to Russia on Moscow's proposed security guarantees, will uphold NATO's 'open door' policy, but remains prepared to discuss Russia's security concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.
The US response includes concerns that Washington and its allies have raised, and constitutes a 'principled and pragmatic' evaluation of concerns raised by Russia in the recent Russia-US and Russia-NATO meetings, Blinken said in a press briefing Wednesday.
