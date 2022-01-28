https://sputniknews.com/20220128/nato-not-planning-to-deploy-combat-troops-in-ukraine-stoltenberg-says-1092580865.html

NATO Not Planning to Deploy Combat Troops in Ukraine, Stoltenberg Says

NATO Not Planning to Deploy Combat Troops in Ukraine, Stoltenberg Says

The NATO chief admits that there are disagreements among allies on how to assist Ukraine. Western officials and media have spent months claiming that Russia is... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-28T13:58+0000

2022-01-28T13:58+0000

2022-01-28T14:44+0000

ukraine

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092303968_0:50:3463:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_fc339663b1ad7d1d5d8fefe56d28d2ed.jpg

NATO is uncertain of Russia's intentions towards Ukraine, and is not planning to deploy alliance combat troops to the country at this stage, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced."There is no certainty about the Russian plans and maybe they have not made any final decision. From the NATO perspective we are ready to engage in political dialogue but also, we are ready to respond if Russia chooses an armed confrontation. We are ready for both options," the alliance chief noted.Stoltenberg claimed that "Russian aggression" against its neighbour may not be limited to a ground invasion, and that there were other methods Moscow could use, such as cyberattacks, a coup attempt, or sabotage. "We need to be prepared for a wide range of different forms of aggression," he said.Stoltenberg also admitted that there are some "disagreements" and "differences" among NATO allies at the moment regarding "what kind of support" should be provided, with some allies expressing hesitation when it comes to the provision of lethal military equipment.Earlier this week, Germany reiterated that it would not deploy military equipment to Ukraine, suggesting that the best Berlin could do was to provide 5,000 combat helmets.On Tuesday, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic promised to withdraw all Croatian military personnel from the region in the event of a Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying the current tensions have "nothing to do with Ukraine or Russia, [but] has to do with the dynamics of the US's domestic policy." On Friday, Romania - traditionally considered to be one of Ukraine's strongest supporters in Eastern Europe, announced that Bucharest too would not get involved militarily in the event of a Russia-Ukraine escalation.Also this week, the Pentagon announced that 8,500 US troops on US soil had been placed on high alert and prepared for deployment in Ukraine, possibly as part of a larger NATO response force. However, CNN has reported that Washington's focus has been on cobbling together a "coalition of the willing" to deploy additional NATO forces in Eastern Europe, including Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, but not Ukraine. Separately, UK Defence chief Ben Wallace promised to provide Kiev with additional military equipment and training assistance, but stopped short of making any security guarantees in the event of a conflagration. Wallace pointed out that Russia has "the biggest armed forces in Europe," and noted that Ukraine "is not a member of NATO." Instead, he said, London's measures were about "helping Ukraine help themselves."

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, nato