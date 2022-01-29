https://sputniknews.com/20220129/duke-of-york-allegedly-told-security-to-fk-off-after-being-mistaken-for-intruder-in-royal-palace-1092601132.html

Duke of York Allegedly Told Security 'to F**k Off' After Being Mistaken for Intruder in Royal Palace

Paul Page, who served as a Royal Protection Officer in the early 2000s, claimed that the incident took place in the dead of night and that Prince Andrew did...

A former Royal Protection Officer has claimed that Prince Andrew used obscenities when he was briefly mistaken for an intruder on CCTV during a purported incident at Buckingham Palace in the early 2000s."Her Majesty was not at Buckingham Palace at the time, so this was a major potential security scare. A sergeant, myself, and two other police officers went to her apartments to investigate", Page said.According to Page, he apologised and said, "I'm sorry, your highness, we went to investigate a possible intruder in Her Majesty's apartments. Andrew replies, 'This is my house, I go where I want, now f**k off'".Page added that he had "never had any problems with any other members of the Royal Family" in his time at Buckingham Palace, touting Queen Elizabeth II as "a lovely lady".The allegations follow former Buckingham Palace maid Janette McGowan claiming in an interview last week with The Sun that in 1999, the Queen had to interfere to stop her sons, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, from fighting over which bathroom they could use at her country mansion of Sandringham."When members of the Royal Family travel to Sandringham they are each allocated rooms and a bathroom. But Prince Andrew took the bathroom that was allocated for the Prince of Wales and he wouldn't budge and refused to take his stuff out of it. It turned into a bizarre standoff', McGowan claimed.She recalled that Prince Andrew "was almost 40 at the time", claiming that "it was very odd behaviour for someone of that age".Prince Andrew in Hot Water Over Sex Abuse Accusations As for Page's claims, they come amid an ongoing sex abuse scandal involving the Queen's second son. He is being sued by 38-year-old Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.Giuffre claims she was trafficked by the now-late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was still a minor according to US law. The Duke of York has vociferously denied the accusations, arguing that Giuffre's 2009 settlement with Epstein shielded the royal from any legal action, an argument rejected by a US court last week. Prince Andrew admitted to his relationship with Epstein during his so-called "car crash" interview with the BBC in 2019.The Queen decided to strip her second son of his royal titles, military affiliations, and royal patronages over the case earlier this month, in a move hailed by an overwhelming majority of Britons, according to a YouGov poll.

