https://sputniknews.com/20220108/virginia-giuffre-thought-it-was-cool-to-sleep-with-prince-andrew-epstein-sex-slave-claims-1092109091.html

Virginia Giuffre Thought It Was 'Cool' to Sleep With Prince Andrew, Epstein Sex Slave Claims

Virginia Giuffre Thought It Was 'Cool' to Sleep With Prince Andrew, Epstein Sex Slave Claims

Mrs Giuffre, 38, claims she was forced into an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew, who allegedly slept with her at least three times. The Duke of York has categorically denied the accusations.

2022-01-08T07:03+0000

2022-01-08T07:03+0000

2022-01-08T07:03+0000

society

us

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

sexual abuse

virginia roberts giuffre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091919264_0:0:2681:1509_1920x0_80_0_0_60a7f8fcaeb0533466ee90733af06811.jpg

Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, "thought it was pretty cool" that she had slept with the royal, said one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims Carolyn Andriano.Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mrs Andriano, who recently testified in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, spoke about her harrowing ordeal as Epstein’s sex slave and described her relationship with Virginia Giuffre.She recalls a point in 2001 when 17-year-old Giuffre sent her the following message: Carolyn admits she didn’t believe her older friend and deemed the remark was "far-fetched".But then a week after the exchange, Giuffre met her friend and allegedly substantiated her claim.According to Andriano, the 17-year-old Giuffre showed her the now-infamous image depicting Prince Andrew with his hand around Giuffre’s waist and Ghislaine Maxwell standing in the background.The 35-year-old says she doesn’t remember whether it was a digital image or printed one.'She Deserves No Sympathy'Last August, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in New York seeking "accountability" from the royal and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from him. Carolyn Andriano claims that back in 2001, Virginia Giuffre didn’t feel bad about the intimate relationship with the royal.Although the 35-year-old said she believes that Prince Andrew had a sexual relationship with the underage Virginia Giuffre, she doesn’t feel sympathy for her then teenage acquaintance. Mrs Andriano claims Giuffre lured her into the hands of Jeffrey Epstein when she was just 14. The US financier was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors in 2019, but didn’t live to see trial – he was found hanged in his prison cell.Epstein’s accomplice British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who groomed young women and girls for him, was recently found guilty on five out of six counts, including the most serious charge – sex trafficking of a minor.Carolyn Andriano testified anonymously during the trial, telling the court about her experience of living in sexual servitude. Epstein didn’t have full sex with her, but sexually assaulted Andriano.Discussing Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Prince Andrew, she said she doesn’t believe Giuffre "deserves any compensation".Commenting on her decision to reveal her identity, Mrs Andriano says she did so because she wants girls and young women to know about the dangers that exist in this world.Mrs Andriano’s interview is likely to add pressure on Prince Andrew. The Duke of York has categorically denied Virginia Giuffre’s accusations, saying he had never met her. His statement has been contested by two individuals – a woman claims to have seen him dancing with the young Giuffre at a London nightclub, while Jeffrey Epstein’s former employee allegedly saw the two together on the financier’s private island.The royal’s legal team is now fighting to have the lawsuit dismissed. They argue that it should be thrown out because Giuffre has not provided enough specifics about the purported sexual abuse, as well as due to the fact that she previously reached a settlement with Jeffrey Epstein, which saw the financier pay her $500,000 and agree to forfeit the right to sue any "other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant".Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Tuesday he would decide whether the case should go to trial "pretty soon".

vot tak So not only was giuffre thrilled to have been with Andrew, she also recruited 14 yo Andriano for epstein and maxwell. Some victim, eh. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, us, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, sexual abuse, virginia roberts giuffre