Witness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With 'Young Girl' at UK Club
Witness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With ‘Young Girl' at UK Club
A witness who claims she saw Prince Andrew in the company of his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre at a London nightclub 20 years ago is “willing” to provide testimony in the civil lawsuit against the royal.
2022-01-19T08:56+0000
2022-01-19T08:56+0000
"She is willing to do the deposition Virginia Giuffre's team is seeking," added Bloom. This comes after a petition submitted by Giuffre's lawyers on 14 January asked Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan to officially request assistance from UK authorities in obtaining testimony from Walker. Giuffre's lawyers noted the importance of the woman's testimony, stating: According to Giuffre's legal team, Walker claimed she saw the Duke of York "with a young girl around the time that plaintiff contends Prince Andrew abused her in London after visiting Tramp Nightclub". Bloom was earlier cited by the outlet as saying: "My client says she was there and she remembers the night clearly because she never saw a royal before or since. She says Prince Andrew was happy, smiling and dancing, and Virginia did not look happy. My client was a trafficking victim herself and wants everyone to know that sex trafficking is real, ongoing and devastating." Lisa Bloom revealed that she had provided the FBI with "all the details of my client's story for further investigation". Lawyers representing the royal's accuser also want to interview the Duke of York's former assistant, Robert Olney, stating in cited court filings that he has "relevant information about Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein" and his "travel to or from any of Jeffrey Epstein's homes". It was added that Olney's name "appears in publicly available copies of Epstein's phone book".
Svetlana Ekimenko
Witness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With ‘Young Girl' at UK Club

08:56 GMT 19.01.2022
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
The legal team of Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell when she was a minor under US law, earlier sought testimony from the royal’s former assistant Robert Olney, according to court documents seen by Sky News.
A witness who claims she saw Prince Andrew in the company of his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre at a London nightclub 20 years ago is “willing” to provide testimony in the civil lawsuit against the royal.
“I am proud to represent Shukri Walker, who has bravely stepped forward as a witness and encourages others who may have information to do so as well,” Giuffre’s lawyer Lisa Bloom said in an email, cited by The Guardian.
“She is willing to do the deposition Virginia Giuffre’s team is seeking,” added Bloom. This comes after a petition submitted by Giuffre’s lawyers on 14 January asked Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan to officially request assistance from UK authorities in obtaining testimony from Walker.
Giuffre’s lawyers noted the importance of the woman’s testimony, stating:
“Because Prince Andrew has denied ever meeting plaintiff or being at Tramp Nightclub during the relevant time period, Ms Walker’s testimony is highly relevant.”
According to Giuffre’s legal team, Walker claimed she saw the Duke of York “with a young girl around the time that plaintiff contends Prince Andrew abused her in London after visiting Tramp Nightclub”.
Bloom was earlier cited by the outlet as saying: “My client says she was there and she remembers the night clearly because she never saw a royal before or since. She says Prince Andrew was happy, smiling and dancing, and Virginia did not look happy. My client was a trafficking victim herself and wants everyone to know that sex trafficking is real, ongoing and devastating.” Lisa Bloom revealed that she had provided the FBI with “all the details of my client’s story for further investigation”.
In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
Virginia Giuffre Vows to Destroy Prince Andrew After Royal Used 'Victim-Blaming' Tactic, Media Says
16 January, 09:10 GMT
Lawyers representing the royal’s accuser also want to interview the Duke of York’s former assistant, Robert Olney, stating in cited court filings that he has “relevant information about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein” and his “travel to or from any of Jeffrey Epstein’s homes”. It was added that Olney’s name “appears in publicly available copies of Epstein’s phone book”.

Sex Abuse Civil Suit

In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts), 38, filed a civil case in New York under the state's Child Victims Act alleging that she was trafficked out by the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell to engage in sexual relations with Prince Andrew when she was 17, and a minor by US law, on three occasions.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
Prince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds
14 January, 10:24 GMT
The abuse ostensibly happened in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier, was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking girls as young as 14. He died while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail a month later, his death ruled a suicide. In December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls in a separate case.
© AFP 2021 / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY)Принц Эндрю, Вирджиния Джуффре и Гислен Максвелл
Принц Эндрю, Вирджиния Джуффре и Гислен Максвелл - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
Принц Эндрю, Вирджиния Джуффре и Гислен Максвелл
© AFP 2021 / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY)
Prince Andrew has emphatically denied all allegations of misconduct, saying in a 2019 BBC interview that he had “no recollection” of meeting the accuser. Lawyers for Prince Andrew have also filed their initial requests for witnesses in the civil lawsuit.
Recently released documents show that the prince’s legal team is seeking witness accounts from Giuffre’s husband, Robert Giuffre, and her psychologist, Judith Lightfoot, claiming she may "suffer from false memories".
Earlier, the prince's legal team tried to convince US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to throw out Giuffre's lawsuit, arguing that the royal could be shielded by a Giuffre-Epstein 2009 settlement. The settlement, which was unsealed and released on 3 January, awarded her $500,000. However, the judge rejected the Duke of York’s motion and ruled that the case could proceed. Judge Lewis Kaplan asked for witnesses' evidence to be taken by lawyers by 14 July, with a trial possibly taking place in court later this year.
