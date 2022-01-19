https://sputniknews.com/20220119/witness-is-bravely-willing-to-testify-she-saw-prince-andrew-with-young-girl-at-uk-club-1092361964.html

Witness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With ‘Young Girl' at UK Club

Witness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With ‘Young Girl' at UK Club

A witness who claims she saw Prince Andrew in the company of his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre at a London nightclub 20 years ago is “willing” to provide testimony in the civil lawsuit against the royal.

2022-01-19T08:56+0000

2022-01-19T08:56+0000

2022-01-19T08:56+0000

us

ghislaine maxwell

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

virginia roberts giuffre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:295:1308:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3aaee3301614bb1167f08d5300651d.jpg

A witness who claims she saw Prince Andrew in the company of his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre at a London nightclub 20 years ago is “willing” to provide testimony in the civil lawsuit against the royal.“She is willing to do the deposition Virginia Giuffre’s team is seeking,” added Bloom. This comes after a petition submitted by Giuffre’s lawyers on 14 January asked Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan to officially request assistance from UK authorities in obtaining testimony from Walker. Giuffre’s lawyers noted the importance of the woman’s testimony, stating: According to Giuffre’s legal team, Walker claimed she saw the Duke of York “with a young girl around the time that plaintiff contends Prince Andrew abused her in London after visiting Tramp Nightclub”. Bloom was earlier cited by the outlet as saying: “My client says she was there and she remembers the night clearly because she never saw a royal before or since. She says Prince Andrew was happy, smiling and dancing, and Virginia did not look happy. My client was a trafficking victim herself and wants everyone to know that sex trafficking is real, ongoing and devastating.” Lisa Bloom revealed that she had provided the FBI with “all the details of my client’s story for further investigation”. Lawyers representing the royal’s accuser also want to interview the Duke of York’s former assistant, Robert Olney, stating in cited court filings that he has “relevant information about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein” and his “travel to or from any of Jeffrey Epstein’s homes”. It was added that Olney’s name “appears in publicly available copies of Epstein’s phone book”. Sex Abuse Civil Suit In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts), 38, filed a civil case in New York under the state's Child Victims Act alleging that she was trafficked out by the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell to engage in sexual relations with Prince Andrew when she was 17, and a minor by US law, on three occasions. The abuse ostensibly happened in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands. Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier, was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking girls as young as 14. He died while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail a month later, his death ruled a suicide. In December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls in a separate case. Prince Andrew has emphatically denied all allegations of misconduct, saying in a 2019 BBC interview that he had “no recollection” of meeting the accuser. Lawyers for Prince Andrew have also filed their initial requests for witnesses in the civil lawsuit.Recently released documents show that the prince’s legal team is seeking witness accounts from Giuffre’s husband, Robert Giuffre, and her psychologist, Judith Lightfoot, claiming she may "suffer from false memories". Earlier, the prince's legal team tried to convince US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to throw out Giuffre's lawsuit, arguing that the royal could be shielded by a Giuffre-Epstein 2009 settlement. The settlement, which was unsealed and released on 3 January, awarded her $500,000. However, the judge rejected the Duke of York’s motion and ruled that the case could proceed. Judge Lewis Kaplan asked for witnesses' evidence to be taken by lawyers by 14 July, with a trial possibly taking place in court later this year.

https://sputniknews.com/20220116/prince-andrews-accuser-vows-to-destroy-him-and-leave-him-broke-because-of-his-arrogance-media-says-1092292157.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220114/prince-andrew-accuser-giuffre-vows-shell-continue-to-expose-truth-as-her-case-proceeds-1092249549.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, virginia roberts giuffre