Stripped of Royal Titles, Prince Andrew Ditches Social Media Accounts

The Duke of York has reportedly deleted his social media accounts, just days after he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.The prince's Twitter account @thedukeofyork disappeared on Tuesday, January 18. The next day, his Facebook and Instagram accounts, @hrhthedukeofyork, were deactivated.In January, a US court refused to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre in August last year and ordered the prince to testify under oath. After that, Elizabeth II deprived Andrew of the title "His Royal Highness" and some military ranks.
Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Andrew, is accused of sexual abuse against Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, who claims that in 2001, when she was 17, Epstein forced her to have sex with the member of the royal family three times. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.
“The changes have been made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York,” a source told the Daily Mail.
