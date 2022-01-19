https://sputniknews.com/20220119/stripped-of-royal-titles-prince-andrew-ditches-social-media-accounts-1092378203.html

Stripped of Royal Titles, Prince Andrew Ditches Social Media Accounts

Stripped of Royal Titles, Prince Andrew Ditches Social Media Accounts

Prince Andrew, Accused of Raping A Minor, Disappeared From Social Networks

The Duke of York has reportedly deleted his social media accounts, just days after he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.The prince's Twitter account @thedukeofyork disappeared on Tuesday, January 18. The next day, his Facebook and Instagram accounts, @hrhthedukeofyork, were deactivated.In January, a US court refused to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre in August last year and ordered the prince to testify under oath. After that, Elizabeth II deprived Andrew of the title "His Royal Highness" and some military ranks.

