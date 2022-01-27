Registration was successful!
Witness in Rep. Gaetz's Alleged Sex Trafficking Scheme Pleads Guilty in Court, Report Says
Witness in Rep. Gaetz’s Alleged Sex Trafficking Scheme Pleads Guilty in Court, Report Says
Man, Reportedly Involved in Gaetz’ Sex Trafficking Accusations, Pleaded Guilty in Court, Report Says
2022-01-27T03:51+0000
2022-01-27T03:51+0000
Florida shock jock Joseph Ellicott, who was said to be a witness in Congressman Gaetz’s sex trafficking probe, pleaded guilty on an unrelated crime in federal court, the Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.Ellicott is reportedly a close friend of Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector and longtime associate of Gaetz. Earlier media speculated that Ellicott knew “intimate details” about the girl, who was paid for sex by the group.Ellicott was prosecuted for an unrelated case regarding bribery of a public official and a separate drug crime. He acted on behalf of an unnamed tax office contractor and gave $6,000 to Greenberg.According to court documents, he also illegally sold a prescription for Adderall, an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medicine. Last week, Ellicott signed a plea agreement admitting to both crimes.Meanwhile, Ellicott’s attorney said that his client is cooperating with prosecutors from the Justice Department in Washington, DC in the case of Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking scheme.The federal probe into Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking started after prosecutors pressed charges against Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to 33 charges, including sex trafficking a minor. Gaetz himself has claimed that he has "never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex."
us, sex trafficking, federal investigation, congressman, matt gaetz

Witness in Rep. Gaetz’s Alleged Sex Trafficking Scheme Pleads Guilty in Court, Report Says

03:51 GMT 27.01.2022
House Judiciary Committee Member Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks to members of the media (File)
House Judiciary Committee Member Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks to members of the media (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Alexandra Kashirina
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz has been under a lengthy investigation related to his alleged involvement in a sex trafficking scheme. The congressman is suspected of sponsoring a trip for a 17-year-old girl.
Florida shock jock Joseph Ellicott, who was said to be a witness in Congressman Gaetz’s sex trafficking probe, pleaded guilty on an unrelated crime in federal court, the Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.
Ellicott is reportedly a close friend of Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector and longtime associate of Gaetz. Earlier media speculated that Ellicott knew “intimate details” about the girl, who was paid for sex by the group.
Ellicott was prosecuted for an unrelated case regarding bribery of a public official and a separate drug crime. He acted on behalf of an unnamed tax office contractor and gave $6,000 to Greenberg.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2021
Ex-Girlfriend of US Rep. Gaetz Reportedly Cooperating With Feds' Sex Trafficking Probe
22 May 2021, 01:17 GMT
According to court documents, he also illegally sold a prescription for Adderall, an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medicine. Last week, Ellicott signed a plea agreement admitting to both crimes.
Meanwhile, Ellicott’s attorney said that his client is cooperating with prosecutors from the Justice Department in Washington, DC in the case of Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking scheme.
“This investigation had nothing to do with the sex scandal, but with the unprecedented things Greenberg was doing with the tax office,” he said, adding that prosecutors “obviously value his continued cooperation, as he does as well.”
The federal probe into Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking started after prosecutors pressed charges against Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to 33 charges, including sex trafficking a minor. Gaetz himself has claimed that he has "never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex."
