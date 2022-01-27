https://sputniknews.com/20220127/witness-in-rep-gaetzs-alleged-sex-trafficking-scheme-pleads-guilty-in-court-report-says-1092544053.html

Witness in Rep. Gaetz’s Alleged Sex Trafficking Scheme Pleads Guilty in Court, Report Says

Witness in Rep. Gaetz’s Alleged Sex Trafficking Scheme Pleads Guilty in Court, Report Says

Man, Reportedly Involved in Gaetz’ Sex Trafficking Accusations, Pleaded Guilty in Court, Report Says

2022-01-27T03:51+0000

2022-01-27T03:51+0000

2022-01-27T03:51+0000

us

sex trafficking

federal investigation

congressman

matt gaetz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107557/87/1075578780_0:0:5273:2967_1920x0_80_0_0_115ddf5106e4799e1c1cef73cd2a4630.jpg

Florida shock jock Joseph Ellicott, who was said to be a witness in Congressman Gaetz’s sex trafficking probe, pleaded guilty on an unrelated crime in federal court, the Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.Ellicott is reportedly a close friend of Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector and longtime associate of Gaetz. Earlier media speculated that Ellicott knew “intimate details” about the girl, who was paid for sex by the group.Ellicott was prosecuted for an unrelated case regarding bribery of a public official and a separate drug crime. He acted on behalf of an unnamed tax office contractor and gave $6,000 to Greenberg.According to court documents, he also illegally sold a prescription for Adderall, an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medicine. Last week, Ellicott signed a plea agreement admitting to both crimes.Meanwhile, Ellicott’s attorney said that his client is cooperating with prosecutors from the Justice Department in Washington, DC in the case of Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking scheme.The federal probe into Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking started after prosecutors pressed charges against Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to 33 charges, including sex trafficking a minor. Gaetz himself has claimed that he has "never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex."

https://sputniknews.com/20210522/ex-girlfriend-of-us-rep-gaetz-reportedly-cooperating-with-feds-sex-trafficking-probe-1082962572.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, sex trafficking, federal investigation, congressman, matt gaetz