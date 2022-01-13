Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/ex-girlfriend-of-us-rep-matt-gaetz-testifies-before-federal-grand-jury-in-sex-trafficking-probe-1092220328.html
Ex-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
Ex-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
US prosecutors are probing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over a slew of crimes, including sex trafficking a minor, violating the Mann Act, and obstruction of justice... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T00:58+0000
2022-01-13T00:57+0000
us
grand jury
child abuse
sex trafficking
matt gaetz
federal investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092220300_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e28a1dbcd51d028c606724877ab9a656.jpg
On Wednesday, an ex-girlfriend of GOP Rep. Gaetz testified before a federal grand jury probing the Republican lawmaker for sex crimes and other offenses, according to several evening reports. The woman, whose name has been withheld in the press, and Timothy Jansen, her attorney, were spotted arriving at the federal courthouse in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday. The lawyer did not provide details about the case. The move signals that the US Department of Justice may soon indict Gaetz, according to NBC News.The woman is reportedly a former Capitol Hill staffer whose ties with Gaetz date back to 2017, the year he began representing Florida's 1st Congressional District. Three friends of the former couple told NBC News that Gaetz and his ex-girlfriend were in an open relationship in 2017 and 2018, and the two would share details about the individuals with whom they had sex. Several questions have been raised about the activities that occurred during their relationship, such as a 2018 trip to the Bahamas that involved the couple, Gaetz's friends, and a number of young women.One charge prosecutors are examining is whether Gaetz obstructed justice during a phone call involving himself, his ex-girlfriend, and another woman who was already cooperating with federal prosecutors. "We have seen no credible basis for a charge against Congressman Gaetz," Isabelle Kirshner, an attorney for the US lawmaker, told The Hill. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with the facts and law." The federal probe into allegations of Gaetz's sex crimes commenced after federal prosecutors leveled dozens of charges against former tax collector Joel Greenberg, a former friend of the US lawmaker. Greenberg ultimately agreed to work with agents and pled guilty to six of 33 charges, including sex trafficking a child.One source familiar with the case told NBC News that the reported sex-trafficking victim told investigators that Gaetz had sex with her.
https://sputniknews.com/20210517/gaetz-associate-greenberg-pleads-guilty-to-sex-trafficking-charges-agrees-to-work-with-feds-1082923059.html
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092220300_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8cc09ed60903e3e21fe3061c478f2b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, grand jury, child abuse, sex trafficking, matt gaetz, federal investigation

Ex-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe

00:58 GMT 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / Joshua RobertsU.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) looks on as he speaks to the media while former White House counsel Don McGahn appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) looks on as he speaks to the media while former White House counsel Don McGahn appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
US prosecutors are probing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over a slew of crimes, including sex trafficking a minor, violating the Mann Act, and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors and the lawmaker's ex girlfriend have discussed an immunity deal that requires her testimony in the sex trafficking probe against Gaetz, who denies the allegations.
On Wednesday, an ex-girlfriend of GOP Rep. Gaetz testified before a federal grand jury probing the Republican lawmaker for sex crimes and other offenses, according to several evening reports.
The woman, whose name has been withheld in the press, and Timothy Jansen, her attorney, were spotted arriving at the federal courthouse in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday. The lawyer did not provide details about the case.
"All I can say is CNN saw me and my client come in, and I am confirming I am here, but I can't make any comment," Jansen told the outlet.
The move signals that the US Department of Justice may soon indict Gaetz, according to NBC News.
The woman is reportedly a former Capitol Hill staffer whose ties with Gaetz date back to 2017, the year he began representing Florida's 1st Congressional District. Three friends of the former couple told NBC News that Gaetz and his ex-girlfriend were in an open relationship in 2017 and 2018, and the two would share details about the individuals with whom they had sex.
Several questions have been raised about the activities that occurred during their relationship, such as a 2018 trip to the Bahamas that involved the couple, Gaetz's friends, and a number of young women.
One charge prosecutors are examining is whether Gaetz obstructed justice during a phone call involving himself, his ex-girlfriend, and another woman who was already cooperating with federal prosecutors.
"We have seen no credible basis for a charge against Congressman Gaetz," Isabelle Kirshner, an attorney for the US lawmaker, told The Hill. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with the facts and law."
The federal probe into allegations of Gaetz's sex crimes commenced after federal prosecutors leveled dozens of charges against former tax collector Joel Greenberg, a former friend of the US lawmaker. Greenberg ultimately agreed to work with agents and pled guilty to six of 33 charges, including sex trafficking a child.
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2021
Gaetz Associate Greenberg Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges, Agrees to Work With Feds
17 May 2021, 19:39 GMT
One source familiar with the case told NBC News that the reported sex-trafficking victim told investigators that Gaetz had sex with her.
300100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:33 GMTTourism And Shipping Industry Threaten Antarctica’s Ecosystem as Invasive Species Are Introduced
01:05 GMTTPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
00:58 GMTEx-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
00:52 GMTExplosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
YesterdayOldest Fossils of a Modern Human Just Got 40,000 Years Older, Study Finds
YesterdayShell Takes 870,000 Barrels From US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Price at Pump - Energy Dept.
YesterdayEx-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
YesterdayUS Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
YesterdayFTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules
YesterdayMagawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
YesterdayWatch: NYC Students Walk Out in Protest Demanding Remote Learning Amid Skyrocketing Covid Cases
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
YesterdayGerman Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
YesterdayNigeria Lifts Monthslong Twitter Ban Following Backlash Over Buhari Tweet
YesterdayMalaise Days are Back: US Consumer Prices Soar Sharply to Highest Level Since 1982
YesterdayPricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
YesterdayAlyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
YesterdayModernised Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M ​​Makes Maiden Flight - Video
YesterdayNew Policy in the Works as Sex Education Ban Removed in Uganda
YesterdayUS Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan