Snuggle Time: Watch Baby Monkey Hug Tourist in Mexico

The internet is flooded with clips of adorable moments between animals and humans. Here's another super cute video. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

A heartwarming video of a baby monkey hugging a man in Mexico is doing the rounds on social media. Originally posted on TikTok, it has been reshared thousands of times after being posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement.The caption alongside the original video reads. “POV: You’re on vacation in Mexico and a monkey climbs up to your balcony and straight into your arms."The clip has garnered over 300,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments. One Instagram user wrote: “Omg this made my heart song!! And the smile on this man’s face is beautiful.” “Sometimes all you need is a hug,” commented another: “That’s like really sweet… but it would freak me out.”

