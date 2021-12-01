Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Rival Protests in Washington, DC as US Supreme Court Hears Abortion Law Arguments
'So Cringy': Tik Tok Video With 'Science Guy' Nye & 'Amtrak Joe' Biden Criticised Online
'So Cringy': Tik Tok Video With 'Science Guy' Nye & 'Amtrak Joe' Biden Criticised Online
Some netizens argued that little in the infrastructure bill "relates to actual infrastructure", or that infrastructure is the responsibility of the states.
American mechanical engineer and television presenter Bill Nye, probably known best as the presenter of “Bill Nye the Science Guy”, a TV show that aired in the 1990s, has recently attracted quite a bit of attention online after starring in a TikTok video along with US President Joe Biden.In said video, Nye proceeds to tout the apparent advantages of the recent infrastructure bill, as well as other legislative measures that are supposed to improve things in the United States, when he is joined by Biden who is labelled in the video as “The President (AKA Amtrak Joe)”.The video was also shared on Twitter by Christian Tom, White House Deputy of Digital Strategy, who captioned it “Bill Nye knows: Infrastructure is cool!!”, and ended up catching quite a bit of flak from social media users, some of whom argued that it was “so cringy”.Some argued that infrastructure is the responsibility of the states, as per the 10th Amendment of the US Constitution.Others also appeared critical of the White House using TikTok to promote the video in question, labelling the social media platform “Chinese spyware”.And there were also those who argued that perhaps Nye wasn’t exactly the right person for this particular job, or that “so little of the 'infrastructure bill' relates to actual infrastructure.”
12:50 GMT 01.12.2021
Some netizens argued that little in the infrastructure bill “relates to actual infrastructure”, or that infrastructure is the responsibility of the states.
American mechanical engineer and television presenter Bill Nye, probably known best as the presenter of “Bill Nye the Science Guy”, a TV show that aired in the 1990s, has recently attracted quite a bit of attention online after starring in a TikTok video along with US President Joe Biden.
In said video, Nye proceeds to tout the apparent advantages of the recent infrastructure bill, as well as other legislative measures that are supposed to improve things in the United States, when he is joined by Biden who is labelled in the video as “The President (AKA Amtrak Joe)”.
The video was also shared on Twitter by Christian Tom, White House Deputy of Digital Strategy, who captioned it “Bill Nye knows: Infrastructure is cool!!”, and ended up catching quite a bit of flak from social media users, some of whom argued that it was “so cringy”.
Some argued that infrastructure is the responsibility of the states, as per the 10th Amendment of the US Constitution.
Others also appeared critical of the White House using TikTok to promote the video in question, labelling the social media platform “Chinese spyware”.
And there were also those who argued that perhaps Nye wasn’t exactly the right person for this particular job, or that “so little of the 'infrastructure bill' relates to actual infrastructure.”
