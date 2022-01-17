Registration was successful!
International
Situation Outside Djokovic's Apartment in Belgrade After His Deportation From Australia
Indian Couple to Host Harry Potter-Themed Wedding Reception in Metaverse
Indian Couple to Host Harry Potter-Themed Wedding Reception in Metaverse
The invitation for the wedding went viral on Twitter after being shared by the happy couple, leaving many social media users bemused. Meanwhile, due to the... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
In a first, a couple from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are hosting their wedding reception in the Metaverse – and to make things even weirder, it's Harry Potter-themed. The Metaverse is an online virtual world where users can live-interact with others through a digital avatar and 3D holographic videos. It claims to offer a hyper-real alternative world to coexist in.Dinesh S. P. and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy are scheduled to get married on 6 February in the village of Sivalingapuram. They will digitally host their reception in "Hogwarts.""I came up with the idea of having a Metaverse wedding reception. My fiancee also liked the idea," Dinesh, a software engineer and blockchain and NFT enthusiast, told The Times of India daily.Dinesh's fiancee Janaganandhini said she was "thrilled" with the idea of a Hogwart theme-based virtual reception."It's apt in a way as we met on Instagram and will be having our wedding reception on Meta," she said.
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The invitation for the wedding went viral on Twitter after being shared by the happy couple, leaving many social media users bemused. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, only a limited number of guests are allowed at weddings in India.
In a first, a couple from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are hosting their wedding reception in the Metaverse – and to make things even weirder, it's Harry Potter-themed.
The Metaverse is an online virtual world where users can live-interact with others through a digital avatar and 3D holographic videos. It claims to offer a hyper-real alternative world to coexist in.
Dinesh S. P. and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy are scheduled to get married on 6 February in the village of Sivalingapuram. They will digitally host their reception in "Hogwarts."
"I came up with the idea of having a Metaverse wedding reception. My fiancee also liked the idea," Dinesh, a software engineer and blockchain and NFT enthusiast, told The Times of India daily.
Dinesh's fiancee Janaganandhini said she was "thrilled" with the idea of a Hogwart theme-based virtual reception.
"It's apt in a way as we met on Instagram and will be having our wedding reception on Meta," she said.
