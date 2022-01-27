MTG Claims Joe Biden 'Willing' to Go to War Against Russia as Ukraine Has 'Dirt' on His Son
06:54 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 27.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident-elect Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden on stage Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
As Joe Biden's administration warned Moscow of "enormous consequences" if it moves ahead with an alleged “invasio ” of Ukraine, which it claimed Russian troops amassed on the border were poised to do, the Kremlin vocally denied allegations, accusing NATO of artificially inflating tensions.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has weighed in on Joe Biden’s vocal support for Ukraine amid unproven frenetic claims by Washington and some NATO countries that Russia is gearing up to “invade” Ukraine.
The Republican, also known for her initials, MTG, claimed that the US POTUS was so eager to pump Kiev with $200-million worth of military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and multipurpose assault weapons, because Ukraine "has dirt on Hunter Biden."
QAnon Marge says Biden wants to go to war with Russia because Ukraine “has the dirt on Hunter Biden.” pic.twitter.com/UnsS8MbMKl— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 25, 2022
Biden has been "playing cover" for his son Hunter, who has been mired in allegations of corruption over his “shady” business dealings with Ukraine, stated Greene in an interview on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.
"I am blown away with what we're seeing. The president of the United States Joe Biden is willing to take our military to war ... against nuclear Russia because of Ukraine," Rep. Greene said.
Earlier this week the Pentagon said the US was placing 8,500 troops on "heightened alert", while adding that “no decisions have been made to deploy forces from the United States at this time". Washington also promised Ukraine more shipments of lethal defensive military assistance.
"You cannot deny this, it's because Ukraine has the dirt on Hunter Biden. Ukraine has the dirt on Joe Biden, our president. This is why we can have many of our troops get killed in this war that Joe Biden wants to have happened," she said.
Hunter Biden’s name had been steeped in controversy throughout late 2020 as the November presidential elections pitted his father, former Vice-President Joe Biden against Donald Trump, who was seeking reelection.
An exposé on the alleged unethical and potentially illegal influence peddling involving Joe Biden had been published by The New York Post after damning emails were extracted from a laptop, later dubbed “the laptop from Hell”, supposedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop.
6 December 2021, 22:06 GMT
The documents suggested that then-Vice President Biden met Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive from the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, less than a year before Ukraine's then-General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin was fired at the US VP's request.
Furthermore, a batch of emails appeared to throw light on an unspecified business venture with a Chinese firm and allocation of "20 [percent] for H[unter]" and "10 percent" for "the big guy," with Hunter Biden's former business associate Tony Bobulinski quoted by the media as saying the "big guy" referred to Joe Biden.
However, comparatively little interest has been paid in the corporate media to the allegations against Hunter Biden, as they labelled them a “far-right conspiracy theory.”