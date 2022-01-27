https://sputniknews.com/20220127/gop-rep-budd-asks-blinken-to-clarify-plan-on-us-citizens-evacuation-from-ukraine-in-case-of-war-1092539638.html

GOP Rep. Budd Asks Blinken to Clarify Plan on US Citizens Evacuation From Ukraine in Case of War

Republican Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina reportedly sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing "extreme concern" over the Biden administration's plan to rescue Americans stranded in Ukraine.As Western media and governments ramp up panic over Russia's alleged "invasion" of Ukraine, citing more than 100,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, Budd wrote to Blinken, warning that the Biden administration has issued "mixed signals" about its plan to evacuate Americans.Budd also expressed his concern that the State Department and the White House lack a "solid number" in terms of how many Americans are currently in Ukraine.Furthermore, the congressman highlighted that the Biden administration left an unknown number of Americans stuck in Afghanistan after its chaotic pullout last year, and he expressed "extreme concern" for the US citizens who could potentially be in danger in Ukraine.The representative asked the Secretary of State to answer certain questions regarding the safety of US citizens in the Eastern European country, such as whether the Biden administration was aware of the exact number of Americans who may need to be evacuated from Ukraine, based on Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's broad estimate of "a range of 10 to 15,000" Americans currently in the country.The second question is: "If Russia invades Ukraine, does the Biden administration have a plan to evacuate every American in Ukraine who wants to leave?"And the third question the representative asked the DoS pertained to the steps the Biden administration is prepared to take to ensure the safety of Americans in Ukraine in case of a purported invasion.According to the Republican congressman, the government policy of "'you’re on your own' is not an acceptable policy for the United States of America."However, Moscow has repeatedly denied claims of "aggressive actions" by the West and Ukraine, claiming that Russia has neither threatened nor plans to attack any nation. Russia also stressed that it has the full right to deploy its own troops anywhere within its own borders, which should not cause fear in others. The allegations of "Russian aggression" are also being used as a pretext to put additional NATO military equipment near Russia's borders and facilitate further expansion eastward, according to Moscow, which is a national security concern that shall not be permitted.

