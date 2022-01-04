https://sputniknews.com/20220104/trump-blasts-twitter-as-a-disgrace-to-democracy-for-booting-off-marjorie-taylor-greene--1092010011.html

Trump Blasts Twitter as a 'Disgrace to Democracy' For Booting Off Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump Blasts Twitter as a 'Disgrace to Democracy' For Booting Off Marjorie Taylor Greene

Ex-President Donald Trump has lambasted Twitter as a “disgrace to democracy” for banning Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Ex-President Donald Trump has lambasted Twitter as a “disgrace to democracy” for banning Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for allegedly violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.In a statement through his Save America PAC, he praised Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituency of “honest, patriotic, hard-working people" who do not deserve what’s happened to them on the “low-life Twitter and Facebook” social media networks that, in his opinion, shouldn't be allowed to do business in America.He urged Americans to "drop off" both platforms.Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended on 2 January for ostensibly repeated violations of the social media platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy."We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," Twitter said in a statement.A statement from Greene’s office on Sunday said that she was suspended for tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, operating under the Department of Health and Human Services.On Monday, Facebook also temporarily banned Greene for 24 hours over posts that were said to have violated its community guidelines.Greene was suspended multiple times last year for violations of the policies.Ex-POTUS Donald Trump himself was blocked on all major platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, which permanently suspended his account, after the 6 January riot at the US Capitol in Washington when a crowd that included his suppers stormed the building and clashed with the police.As a pretext, the social media companies had cited their concerns that the then-outgoing president might continue to use their platforms to "incite further violence."Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the US Capitol mayhem. The events were preceded by a rally of Trump supporters. The Democrats have insisted that Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud incited the so-called insurrection at the Capitol. Despite vehemently rejecting the accusations, Donald Trump was accused of fomenting the Capitol violence and impeached by the US House of Representatives on charges of incitement to insurrection. He was subsequently acquitted by the US Senate.Numerous Republican lawmakers have also accused technology giants, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, of censoring their content and displaying anti-conservative bias.Following the bans, Trump filed class-action lawsuits against Facebook, Google, and Twitter and their executives, accusing them of censoring conservative viewpoints. He also announced his own social media venture, TRUTH Social, slated for launch in the first quarter of 2022.

