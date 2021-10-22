https://sputniknews.com/20211022/trumps-truth-social-app-expected-to-gain-popularity-face-censorship-issues-experts-say-1090118271.html

Trump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say

Trump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump's new social media platform TRUTH Social is expected to gain some popularity after its full launch early... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

Trump, who is the company chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) that created the platform, said the new social network will stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech and to serve as an alternative to liberal media.Selepak stressed the difficulty of starting a social media company from scratch, pointing out Google's failed attempt with Google Plus despite all the money and resources it had available."Creating one of these platforms is difficult and what Apple, Google and Amazon had an issue with was the content moderation," Selepak said. "While algorithms and AI can play a role in content moderation, a lot of it requires literally humans to do that, having a tremendously large staff, which means you have to have the money, the profits and the capital to be able to hire that large staff."Former merchant banker and financial analyst Martin Hutchinson told Sputnik Trump has an extremely strong brand that he wants to maintain using the social media network, and although making some profit off the project would not hurt, it's not the main objective.Hutchinson predicts that if TRUTH Social exerts tight censorship, it won't take off, and if it allows every racist anti-Semite person to expound their views, the views so expounded will be used against them.However, Hutchinson does not expect Trump to run for re-election and instead thinks it will be time for a new leader to lead the movement.Power of Social Media in PoliticsTrump needs to have a social media presence if he decides to run for re-election in 2024, Selepak said.University of California professor of politics Beau Grosscup agreed it will be important for Trump to establish a social media presence since he has either no or limited access on other platforms like Facebook and Twitter.Grosscup said Trump's consistent personality will make his social media network standout from other right wing media outlets.TRUTH Social is available for Pre-Order in the Apple App store and there will be a Beta Launch for invited guests in November 2021. A nationwide rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022 for those who sign up at www.truthsocial.com.TMTG said it intends to launch a subscription video on demand service (TMTG+).TMTG+ will also feature "non-woke" entertainment programming, news, and podcasts, according to the release.

