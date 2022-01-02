Registration was successful!
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation
In response to Twitter’s move, a visibly shaken Greene labeled the social media platform as “an enemy to America.” 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-02T19:30+0000
2022-01-02T19:30+0000
US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen her personal Twitter account permanently suspended after her repeated violations of the social media platform’s policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation.According to AP, one of Greene’s final tweets prior to her suspension “falsely referenced ‘extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths’."Twitter repeatedly suspended Greene’s account previously for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines, and has now reportedly switched to the more lasting measure.Greene’s congressional Twitter account, however, appears active, as of the time of this article’s writing.In response to this development, a visibly angry Greene issued a statement in which she baselessly claimed that Twitter “can’t handle the truth” and is an “an enemy to America”.“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide,” she asserted, according to an excerpt from a tweet shared by AJC’s Washington correspondent, Tia Mitchell. Greene's tweeted sloganeering in response to her Twitter ban included such phrases as: “Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome.”
In response to a tweet from Rep. Omar stating “Palestinian lives matter. Pass it On,” Rep. Greene replied “Jewish lives matter. So tell your terrorist buddies in Hamas to stop bombing them. #JihadSquad” ... The taylor-green aipac tranny proxy makes netanyahoo's boi toy trump look american. And that takes some incredible doing.:-D
These israeli loyal traitors should be prosecuted for treason, not promoted to government roles or be promoted in media.
19:30 GMT 02.01.2022
Andrei Dergalin
In response to Twitter’s move, a visibly shaken Greene labeled the social media platform as “an enemy to America.”
US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen her personal Twitter account permanently suspended after her repeated violations of the social media platform’s policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation.
According to AP, one of Greene’s final tweets prior to her suspension “falsely referenced ‘extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths’."
Twitter repeatedly suspended Greene’s account previously for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines, and has now reportedly switched to the more lasting measure.
“We’ve been clear that … we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokeswoman said, quoted by The Guardian.
Greene’s congressional Twitter account, however, appears active, as of the time of this article’s writing.
In response to this development, a visibly angry Greene issued a statement in which she baselessly claimed that Twitter “can’t handle the truth” and is an “an enemy to America”.
“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide,” she asserted, according to an excerpt from a tweet shared by AJC’s Washington correspondent, Tia Mitchell.
Greene's tweeted sloganeering in response to her Twitter ban included such phrases as: “Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome.”
Popular comments
In response to a tweet from Rep. Omar stating "Palestinian lives matter. Pass it On," Rep. Greene replied "Jewish lives matter. So tell your terrorist buddies in Hamas to stop bombing them. #JihadSquad" ... The taylor-green aipac tranny proxy makes netanyahoo's boi toy trump look american. And that takes some incredible doing.:-D
These israeli loyal traitors should be prosecuted for treason, not promoted to government roles or be promoted in media.
