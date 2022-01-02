https://sputniknews.com/20220102/marjorie-taylor-greenes-personal-twitter-account-permanently-suspended-over-covid-misinformation-1091983789.html

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation

In response to Twitter’s move, a visibly shaken Greene labeled the social media platform as “an enemy to America.” 02.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-02T19:30+0000

2022-01-02T19:30+0000

2022-01-02T19:30+0000

us

twitter

suspension

account

marjorie taylor greene

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082996303_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_79103338673a4664e44b1ba6cd81f9b2.jpg

US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen her personal Twitter account permanently suspended after her repeated violations of the social media platform’s policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation.According to AP, one of Greene’s final tweets prior to her suspension “falsely referenced ‘extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths’."Twitter repeatedly suspended Greene’s account previously for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines, and has now reportedly switched to the more lasting measure.Greene’s congressional Twitter account, however, appears active, as of the time of this article’s writing.In response to this development, a visibly angry Greene issued a statement in which she baselessly claimed that Twitter “can’t handle the truth” and is an “an enemy to America”.“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide,” she asserted, according to an excerpt from a tweet shared by AJC’s Washington correspondent, Tia Mitchell. Greene's tweeted sloganeering in response to her Twitter ban included such phrases as: “Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome.”

vot tak In response to a tweet from Rep. Omar stating “Palestinian lives matter. Pass it On,” Rep. Greene replied “Jewish lives matter. So tell your terrorist buddies in Hamas to stop bombing them. #JihadSquad” ... The taylor-green aipac tranny proxy makes netanyahoo's boi toy trump look american. And that takes some incredible doing.:-D 2

vot tak These israeli loyal traitors should be prosecuted for treason, not promoted to government roles or be promoted in media. 2

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, twitter, suspension, account, marjorie taylor greene