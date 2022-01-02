Marjorie Taylor Greene's Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over COVID Misinformation

US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen her personal Twitter account permanently suspended after her repeated violations of the social media platform’s policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation.According to AP, one of Greene’s final tweets prior to her suspension “falsely referenced ‘extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths’."Twitter repeatedly suspended Greene’s account previously for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines, and has now reportedly switched to the more lasting measure.Greene’s congressional Twitter account, however, appears active, as of the time of this article’s writing.In response to this development, a visibly angry Greene issued a statement in which she baselessly claimed that Twitter “can’t handle the truth” and is an “an enemy to America”.“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide,” she asserted, according to an excerpt from a tweet shared by AJC’s Washington correspondent, Tia Mitchell. Greene's tweeted sloganeering in response to her Twitter ban included such phrases as: “Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome.”
US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen her personal Twitter account permanently suspended after her repeated violations of the social media platform’s policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation.
According to AP, one of Greene’s final tweets prior to her suspension “falsely referenced ‘extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths’."
Twitter repeatedly suspended Greene’s account previously for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines, and has now reportedly switched to the more lasting measure.
“We’ve been clear that … we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokeswoman said, quoted by The Guardian.
Greene’s congressional Twitter account, however, appears active, as of the time of this article’s writing.
In response to this development, a visibly angry Greene issued a statement in which she baselessly claimed that Twitter “can’t handle the truth” and is an “an enemy to America”.
“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide,” she asserted, according to an excerpt from a tweet shared by AJC’s Washington correspondent, Tia Mitchell.
— Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) January 2, 2022
Greene's tweeted sloganeering in response to her Twitter ban included such phrases as: “Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome.”
